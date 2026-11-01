Ravens Turn to 2,050-Tackle Hall of Famer for Help Before Week 8 Bills Game

The Baltimore Ravens‘ 2026 season is in jeopardy if they can’t figure out how to beat the Buffalo Bills in their Week 8 showdown.

Baltimore enters the game with a 4-3 record and has lost its last two games. Buffalo has only one loss and plenty of momentum entering the game.

If the Ravens want to stay alive in the AFC North race, they will need to find a way to win. One message Ravens head coach Jesse Minter sent after their Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, though, was that he needed more leadership from the players. A familiar face came in and helped give them the advice they needed.

Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Gives Speech Before Bills Game

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Ravens had Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis in the building to talk to the team. Lewis was there to deliver a motivational speech to help the team through this tough time.

“A familiar face was back in the Baltimore Ravens building this week. Ravens legend Ray Lewis spent his Friday talking to his former team, issuing a message emphasizing together and cohesiveness ahead of Baltimore’s showdown Sunday in Buffalo against the Bills, sources told NFL Network. Those in the room say it was intense and impressive, as Lewis tends to be. Lewis is one of several speakers Baltimore has lined up and will line up for the next several weeks, as first-year Ravens coach Jesse Minter often wants his players to hear different perspectives. Minter has been in contact with Lewis since the summer, as the two have built a relationship. This is a concept the Ravens have used for years and years. Since the season began, the Ravens have been discussing when Lewis could make an appearance, and this week, the schedules aligned and Lewis was able to make it happen.”

Lewis is considered one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history after spending his entire 17-year career with the Ravens. He made 2,050 tackles in his career, was named to the Pro Bowl 12 times, was an All-Pro seven times, won two Super Bowls, was Super Bowl MVP, and was Defensive Player of the Year twice.

Can Ray Lewis’ Speech Help the Ravens in Week 8?

Baltimore has blown double-digit leads twice in the last two games to lose against AFC North opponents. Minter and the players themselves called out the lack of leadership in those contests.

With Lamar Jackson returning from injury after missing the last three games, that should help out. Jackson brings a different dynamic the offense needs at star quarterback.

Lewis has been on two Super Bowl-winning teams, so he knows what it takes to be a champion. The Ravens hopefully took good notes and can use them to get this season back on track.