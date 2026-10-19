Tyler Loop Delivered His Brutal Reaction to Missed Field Goal in Ravens Loss

The Baltimore Ravens will feel their Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns for a while after how things went.

Baltimore took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but couldn’t score again as the Browns went on a 13-0 run. Cleveland converted a 37-yard field goal to win and take the AFC North Division lead.

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop made a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter, but no one is talking about it. Loop missed a critical 49-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter that could have given the Ravens momentum or at least forced overtime. That left many wondering what happened on the field goal attempt.

Tyler Loop Talks Missed Field Goal in Baltimore Ravens Loss

Loop spoke with reporters after the game, who asked him about the operation. He spoke about what happened on the miss.

“Yes, I just did not strike it the way I needed to. [I] didn’t hit the ball clean. It ended up having some bad rotation, and [it] just slid out to the left.”

A follow-up question asked how tough that moment was for him after seeing how the game ended. The interviewer asked how that felt for him.

“It sucks, because it contributes, like we don’t have those three points to hold on to at the end of the game. [I] just have to be ready for the next opportunity. Misses happen, [and] unfortunately I missed. I didn’t hit the ball the way I needed to. I wish I could have it back, but [I] have to be ready for the next one. That’s just the nature of the job. I like to have these guys back, because they have mine. Unfortunately, I was unable to do that, but we have to keep rolling, have to keep sticking to the process, matching foot to ball, hitting the ball well and continuing to get better.”

Despite making the longest field goal of the season at 64 yards, Loop is 23rd in the NFL in field goal percentage at 76.9%. He has made 10-of-13 field goals and converted all 16 extra points, for 46 points this year.

Tyler Loop Needing to Move Forward After Ravens Loss

Loop is going to feel the effects of that loss for a while. He already went into the season needing to prove himself after his bad miss at the end of last year, so he didn’t need this moment.

The good part is that he has only missed three field goals. The challenge is that this last miss could have given them the lead and put them in overtime instead of losing.

Baltimore doesn’t have time to dwell on it; they need to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 to get things back on track. That falls on Loop to make sure he doesn’t make that kind of mistake again.