Much-Needed Tyler Loop Trend Was Noticed After Ravens’ Overtime Win Over Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens pulled off a win out of nowhere in overtime on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

While the defense struggled to stop the Falcons on third down, the offense also started slowly. The Ravens’ offense, though, came through with touchdowns on the final two drives, and the defense got a Kyle Hamilton interception to end the game.

One aspect of the game that isn’t getting enough attention is Ravens kicker Tyler Loop and the great game he had. More importantly, he showed in the Falcons game that he’s improved from last year.

Tyler Loop is Quietly Dominating for the Baltimore Ravens

After the game, ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley noted a trend in the site’s massive Week 5 article. Hensley shouted out Loop’s strong start to the 2026 season.

“Ravens kicker Tyler Loop has become automatic from long range. He hit two field goals from 51 yards, improving to 5-of-5 from 50 yards or longer this season. This is a major change from last season, when Loop was 1-of-4 from 50 or longer as a rookie.”

Loop converted all three of his field goals and nailed his only extra point in the win. He hit a 21-yarder and two 51-yarders in the first half alone.

This season, Loop has converted 9 of 11 field goals, which is an 81.8% field goal percentage. He’s converted all 15 extra points and scored 42 points, ranking eighth in the NFL.

Tyler Loop Off to a Strong Start to the 2026 Ravens Season

Loop has started the season very well and is showing he can hit deep balls. He has the longest field goal of the season, 64.

The end of last season and training camp this year were rough for Loop after his missed field goal in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Loop faced considerable pressure to get the job done. After he missed two preseason field goals, the team signed Jake Moody to the practice squad to push Loop a bit.

When that happened, Loop admitted he needed it and welcomed Moody as competition. Since then, Loop has performed well, and Moody was cut from the practice squad.

Baltimore rolls into Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns with confidence, 4-1 and atop the AFC North. The Ravens aren’t perfect, but they have enough production to be competitive.

They hope to get key players back from injury, including Lamar Jackson and Trey Hendrickson. Those guys would make the difference and help this franchise through the rest of the year.

At least the Ravens can trust their kicker to make the field goals when needed. He has more than earned it after how he’s played through five games.