Ravens Got Unexpected $110 Million Bills Injury News Hours Before Kickoff

The Baltimore Ravens need to get the 2026 campaign back on track after two straight losses, and they have to do it in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

Baltimore enters the game at 4-3 and last in the AFC North. The Ravens are at least just one game behind the first-place Cleveland Browns and will have their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, back in the starting lineup.

What isn’t great news is that they play a Bills team with only one loss and rolling strong through the 2026 season. Things are about to get a lot tougher for the Ravens in this game after Buffalo’s latest update.

Buffalo Bills Provide Baltimore Ravens With a Plot Twist

Questions lingered entering the Bills-Ravens game about whether Buffalo wide receiver D.J. Moore would play. Moore had missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, and his status in Week 8 was up in the air.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared more on Moore’s status for the game. It’s all good news for the Bills.

“Bills WR D.J. Moore, who has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play today vs. the Ravens.”

This season, Moore has caught 12 passes for 178 yards and 1 touchdown. He is playing in his first year with the Bills after previously playing for the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

D.J. Moore Provides a Nightmare Matchup for Ravens

Despite having defensive genius Jesse Minter as the head coach, the Ravens have not been great against the pass this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 220.9 yards per game.

More of the struggles have come from the outside cornerbacks, Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey. ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley said Baltimore has struggled against wide receivers in 2026.

“Bills WR D.J. Moore is expected to play against the Ravens today. Baltimore has given up 1,271 yards to wide receivers this season, which are the third-most in the NFL.”

Bills WR D.J. Moore is expected to play against the Ravens today. Baltimore has given up 1,271 yards to wide receivers this season, which are the third-most in the NFL. https://t.co/FLy9NQ3m6Q — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 1, 2026

Wiggins and Humphrey are under pressure to step up in the secondary and not let Moore burn them in the passing game. Baltimore’s duo at outside corner hasn’t been the most consistent, and that dates back to last year.

This could be the game where the Ravens’ secondary gets leaned on more to step up and get it done. With Josh Allen on the other side for the Bills, getting pressure on him up front will be a bit of a challenge.

Watch for Wiggins and Humphrey to be the difference makers in the game. If the Ravens can’t get great production from those guys, it’s going to be a very long day for Baltimore.