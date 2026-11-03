Ravens Got Unexpected Injury Update to Starter Days Before Jaguars Game

If the Baltimore Ravens couldn’t afford injuries to the roster anymore, they unfortunately got it entering their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

During the Ravens’ 36-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, they lost both of their top two quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, to serious injuries. Jackson might be out for the year with a thumb injury, while Huntley will miss time with a turf toe injury.

Everyone hoped those were the only major concerns entering a game where they might start an undrafted rookie with his own ankle injury, Joe Fagnano. Well, the Ravens might be facing an even bigger issue.

Baltimore Ravens Have New Injury to Deal With in Week 9 & Beyond

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter delivered more bad injury news. Minter now says kicker Tyler Loop is hurt and will miss the Jaguars game.

“Tyler has been dealing with something, potentially may go on IR, dealing with a little bit of an injury. So we’ll see how that shakes out.”

The good news for the Ravens is that Jake Moody is on the practice squad. Minter gave a clear indication of whether Moody will be stepping in as the kicker.

“Uh, at this point, yes.”

Baltimore seemed to confirm what Minter said when the Week 9 injury report came out. Loop is dealing with a right groin injury and could easily head to IR.

Ravens Forced to Make Kicker Change After Weeks of Struggles With Tyler Loop

It was already a bad season for Loop, and it’s about to get a whole lot worse. He has gone 13-for-17 on his field goals, making just 76.5%. While he does have the NFL’s longest field goal of the year at 64, he is also tied for 26th in field goal percentage.

Last season, Moody played for the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Washington Commanders, making 19 of 23 field goals. He has been on and off the practice squad throughout the season.

This wouldn’t be new for Moody, coming in cold days before a primetime game. He did it last year for the Bears and nailed the game-winning field goal against the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore hopes Moody can bring consistency to the kicker position. Loop has a big leg, but his accuracy has been a major problem all season.

The Ravens will need all the help they can get against a good Jaguars team on a short week. Moody may be called on often to make big kicks for an offense hanging on by a thread, with Fagnano leading the way.