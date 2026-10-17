Ravens’ 326-Pound ‘Most Impactful’ Rookie Could Make NFL History in 2026

The Baltimore Ravens are off to a strong start to the 2026 season, with some impressive performances from their young players.

No one in their rookie draft class has performed better than first-round pick Vega Ioane. Throughout the season, teams have asked a lot of him, from starting at right guard to quickly moving to center after three long-term injuries at the position.

This season, Ioane has been one of the NFL‘s most efficient and versatile rookies. That has sparked an interesting conversation about him making history.

Vega Ioane Might Be in Line to Make History With Baltimore Ravens in 2026

The crew at Baltimore Collective shared their thoughts on Ioane becoming the first offensive lineman in NFL history to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Co-hosts Jeff Zrebiec and Cole Jackson shared their thoughts.

“I think it’s probably doubtful, but possible? Yes,” @jeffzrebiec said. “I just don’t think they’re going to give it to an offensive lineman, but you’re right, he has been the most impactful of all rookies & I don’t think it’s that close,” @ColeJacksonFB added.

In 177 pass-blocking snaps, Ioane has allowed 6 pressures and 1 sack and has been called for 3 penalties. Pro Football Focus grades him 71.7 overall, ranking him 17th out of 75 offensive guards. He also has a pass-blocking grade of 54.4 (ranked 49th) and a run-blocking grade of 75.7 (ranked 13th).

Could Vega Ioane Win Offensive Rookie of the Year With the Ravens in 2026?

Ioane’s rookie season has been as impressive as it gets. He was asked to learn center quickly midseason after training as a guard.

Ioane will likely hold on to the center job for one more week. The Ravens traded for Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago to take over at center. Jurgens was ruled out for the Ravens’ Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns for the second straight week due to his concussion.

Baltimore is looking forward to having Jurgens at center so Ioane can return to right guard. The Ravens have struggled at the position over the last couple of seasons. Ioane has brought stability to the position, but recent injuries and struggles on the line have complicated things.

It was a major offseason concern for the Ravens, as 2025 brought so many questions about the interior offensive line. Ioane and John Simpson add talent and skill at guard.

Entering the Browns game, the Ravens face injury concerns, with Lamar Jackson among the big names out. Jurgens is another loss for the Ravens, but Ioane gives them the stability they need to get them through one more week at center.

Ioane has been a valuable member of the Ravens and has a long future with the franchise. Many have said he has All-Pro potential after what he’s shown in the first five weeks.