Walking away: What Lamar Jackson trade would mean for Baltimore Ravens

For years, the partnership between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson felt destined to deliver a Lombardi Trophy. Together, they revolutionized NFL offense, capturing two MVP awards and terrorizing defensive coordinators every autumn Sunday. Now, it looks like that journey is all but over.

With Jackson now sidelined by thumb surgery and facing a potentially season-ending absence, the crisis has arrived. A midseason blockbuster before the trade deadline is virtually impossible, but Baltimore must now navigate the rest of this season without No. 8. With uncertainty clouding his long-term future, walking away has quietly become a legitimate offseason talking point, one that would have been out of the question 18 months ago.

A historic partnership on the brink of collapse

Jackson’s electric tenure redefined Ravens football, but the magic has steadily eroded under repeated January disappointments. The contract dynamics make any exit even messier. Jackson holds a full no-trade clause, giving him absolute veto power over any suitor. Furthermore, his looming $84.3 million cap hit in 2027 creates an untenable dead-money headache if negotiations stall.

Parting with Jackson would surely net a historic draft haul, but absorbing tens of millions in dead cap space would immediately crater Baltimore’s competitive window and force a painful multi-year reset.

Sportsbooks have already delivered their verdict on Baltimore’s sudden decline. Following Jackson’s latest injury, the Ravens’ Super Bowl futures plummeted from +1100 all the way to +6000, while their regular-season win total dropped off the board. They’ve completely fallen out of AFC North contention, and the season is effectively over.

What now for the Ravens?

Baltimore’s immediate priority is surviving the rest of this regular season under center. With backup Tyler Huntley nursing a turf-toe injury, it looks as though rookie Joe Fagnano is going to be moving into action. It may also send the Ravens’ front office scrambling at the trade deadline or looking at free agents to plug the hole.

Without Jackson, the Ravens must lean entirely into an old-school, ball-control attack anchored by Derrick Henry. There have already been plenty of calls from fans to run the ball through Derrick Henry more, and he’s always been a favorite for player props due to his output, but now the Ravens may have no choice.

That fundamental shift dramatically alters weekly prop markets. Henry’s rushing volume is sure to skyrocket, and the numbers for receivers like Zay Flowers are likely to crater. Different sportsbooks offer different player props numbers and offers for bettors, and Yahoo has curated a list of betting sites to choose from, including the way they offer player props and the advantages of each operator.

Meanwhile, tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely become the focal point of quick, underneath safety-valve throws, stabilizing their reception floors. The Ravens’ odds for the rest of the season will surely crater, as will their support as the team is under threat by a multi-year rebuild.

For a player with so much promise when he was drafted by Baltimore, it’s a devastating end to what should’ve been a fairytale story. There’s still time to correct it, but for the moment, it looks like the Ravens need to start practicing for life after Lamar Jackson, because that could be their reality come next year.