Ravens-Jaguars Weather Alert: Skies Opening Up in Baltimore

The heavens may have stepped in and helped the Baltimore Ravens before their Thursday Night Football showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“A little under an hour before kickoff and the rain is coming down pretty hard at M&T Bank Stadium,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Thursday night.

“It’s about 90 minutes before kickoff and there has been a steady rain here in Baltimore for Ravens-Jaguars,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X.

“Rain showers are shown entering the Baltimore area right around kickoff on future radar,” Fantasy Forecasts wrote on X. “These showers are then followed by other sparse showers & possibly even a stray isolated thunderstorm towards the end of the game.”

The rain is a blessing for the Ravens because it might kill any notion from 30-year-old Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to try and throw the ball with undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano making his first career start.

It could also ensure the Ravens give the Jaguars a 20-to-30 carry game from NFL All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

The Ravens entered Thursday night’s game with a 4-4 record — in their four wins, Henry had at least 20 carries. In their four losses, he had under 20 carries.

“Though I’m at the game and rather not be soaked, rain is the only thing that could cause a Ravens upset,” Ravens fan Zay Flowers wrote on X. “Pray for the secondary.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Ravens QB Issues Have Defined Season

Doyle hasn’t had smooth sailing in his first season as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator — 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson missed three games with a high ankle sprain, then was injured on the first play of his first game back against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

Jackson’s trusted backup, Tyler Huntley, went down with a toe injury in the same game, and both are now on injured reserve — enter Fagano.

Ravens Offensive Coaches Still Don’t Get It

While the Ravens can’t be expected to keep calling Henry’s numbers in blowout losses like the Week 7 loss to the Bengals and the Week 8 loss to the Bills, it’s hard to excuse a game like the 13-10 Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

In a game seemingly built for Henry to have 20 to 25 carries and lift his team to a win, he had 17 carries for 58 yards — he also lost a fumble but a game plan, without Jackson, that made sure he touched the ball more than he did could have probably ensured a win.