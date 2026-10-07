Former Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With NFC Team

Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is getting another chance in the NFL after his 2nd go-round with the New York Giants fell flat and ended with his unceremonious release on September 29.

“BREAKING: Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the Vikings, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “The Vikings reached out to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after the Giants moved on and showed significant interest. Despite a 4-0 start, the offense has needed some juice. And OBJ will try to help bring that. His relationship with Justin Jefferson is a plus, as well.”

Beckham Jr. played 1 season for the Ravens on a 1-year, $15 million contract in 2023 — one of the worst free-agent spends in recent memory after he finished with just 35 receptions for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns in 14 games.

“The Vikings are signing WR Odell Beckham Jr to their practice squad, a move that adds veteran depth to the WR room and is a reunion with Kevin O’Connell and others who were with him with the Rams,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

OBJ’s Legendary First Run With Giants

OBJ was drafted in the 1st round (No. 12 overall) by the Giants in the 2014 NFL draft out of LSU and shot to fame as a rookie for a 1-handed touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys — a game the Giants actually lost — that landed his jersey from that day in a display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

While Beckham signed a 5-year, $90 million contract extension with the Giants in August 2018, he was traded away within a year to the Cleveland Browns in April 2019.

Beckham had his last 1,000-yard receiving season with the Browns in 2019, missed 9 games in 2020 and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season. He helped lead the Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI but tore his ACL midway through the game and sat out all of 2022.

Beckham played in 2023 on a 1-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens — his last big payday and his last even sort-of productive season with 35 receptions for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns.