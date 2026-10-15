Ravens Get Bad Injury News on Pro Bowl WR Zay Flowers

The Baltimore Ravens have shown they can win without 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson — not that they want to make a habit of it but backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has shown over an extended period of time he can keep the ship afloat.

What the Ravens might not be able to do without is Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers, who has looked like the NFL’s best wide receiver at times through the first month of the season — and who was missing for their lone loss this season in a Week 2 home game against the New Orleans Saints.

That’s why there should be some concern after Flowers popped up on Thursday’s injury report ahead of a Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

“Ravens injury report gets even bigger,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “A day after getting off the injury report, Zay Flowers goes back on it with a toe injury. He seemed fine post practice. OLB Mike Green was added as limited with hamstring injury.”

A hamstring injury kept Flowers out in Week 2.

“Zay Flowers now with a toe injury,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account. “So far it’s been hamstring, foot, now toe. The good news is it’s moving down. Next week it’ll only be toe nail, and then it won’t be anything.”

Jackson, Flowers Both Struggling With Injury Issues

Jackson is nursing an ankle injury that could keep him off the field in a Week 5 Sunday Night Football game against the resurgent Atlanta Falcons.

Through his 1st 3 seasons, Flowers is a 2-time Pro Bowler but has never earned NFL All-Pro honors.

He has had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2024 and 2025 but finished in the NFL’s top 10 in receiving yards only once, with 1,211 receiving yards in 2025—7th in the league. He’s also never finished in the NFL’s top 10 in receiving touchdowns or receptions.

Zay Flowers on Pace for NFL All-Pro Season

Through his first four games, Flowers has 26 receptions for 405 yards and 2 touchdowns — numbers that put him on pace to earn NFL All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. If not more.

The Ravens made Flowers one of the NFL’s highest-paid players with a 4-year, $140 million contract extension on August 5, and ESPN’s Ben Solak thinks he’s on pace to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

In 2003, running back Jamal Lewis became the 1st, and so far only, player in Ravens history to be named NFL OPOY after becoming just the 5th running back in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

“I might think … Zay Flowers will win Offensive Player of the Year,” Solak wrote on October 6. “For the four quarters of the season that a healthy Lamar Jackson and healthy Flowers have played together, Flowers has 13 receptions for 269 yards on just 31 routes. Flowers is seventh in total receiving yards (352) and 251st in total routes run (56) in the NFL. These are numbers even beyond Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s current pace. If only Jackson and Flowers could stay on the field next to each other.”

Smith-Njigba won NFL OPOY honors in 2025 after finishing with 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season — then capped it off by winning his 1st Super Bowl.