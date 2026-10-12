Zay Flowers Assigns Credit for Fast Start to 2026 Season After Ravens Win

Everyone knew Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers would be great in 2026, but he is on pace for his best season yet.

Flowers played a key role in the Ravens’ 30-23 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. He finished the game with eight receptions for 53 yards.

While it wasn’t his best game of the year, Flowers still served as a decoy and opened up opportunities for Rashod Bateman to lead the receiving corps. Still, Flowers is having a great season and credits one man for that.

Zay Flowers Gives Props to Baltimore Ravens Coach for Strong Start to 2026

After the game, Flowers spoke with the NBC Sunday Night Football crew about his strong start to the 2026 season. Flowers credits the Ravens’ new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, for that.

“He’s believing in me. He’s saying ‘I’ma get you the ball everywhere. I’ma let you play your game.’ I’m a run after catch guy, I’m a separation guy and he’s been allowing me to do that. And I’ve been taking advantage of it.”

Flowers is currently seventh in the NFL in receiving yards with 405. He has also caught 26 passes and scored 2 touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per catch.

Zay Flowers Might Be Having a Career Season With Ravens

Flowers is off to a great start to the 2026 season, and his numbers might have been better if he hadn’t missed about a quarter and a half this year with his hamstring injury. He battled through this game with a foot injury and played well.

The Ravens are seeing the toughness Flowers brings to the table all year. He’s played through two injuries, missed time, and still ranked top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards.

Baltimore hopes to get healthier all around, with multiple key starters out with injuries. Lamar Jackson and Trey Hendrickson missed the Falcons game. Newly acquired center Cam Jurgens also missed the game with a concussion, but is expected to make his Ravens debut in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

This will be a big game for the Ravens, as they are just one game ahead of the Browns in the AFC North standings. Whoever wins will take control of first place.

The Ravens are hoping to have Jackson and Hendrickson back for the game. If Jackson can’t go, the good news is that Tyler Huntley has won three straight starts with Baltimore.

Regardless of who is under center, they will be looking toward Flowers on passes. The Ravens will need him to help out in the passing game, since he is their top weapon. Getting the ball in his hands often leads to big plays.