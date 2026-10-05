Zay Flowers Quietly Made Ravens History in Ugly Week 4 Titans Win

This will be a win the Baltimore Ravens will want to forget, but they still got the job done against the Tennessee Titans, 24-18, in Week 4.

A combination of ugly weather and injuries to Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers didn’t help. After a 24-7 halftime lead, Jackson missed the last two quarters with his ankle injury, and Flowers left the game by reaggravating his hamstring injury.

Still, Jackson completed 15-of-20 passes for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns and 20 rushing yards. Flowers finished with 8 receptions for 118 yards and 1 touchdown. Flowers did something that helped him make a bit of history that no one knew about.

Zay Flowers’ Historical Performance in Baltimore Ravens Win

Pro Football Focus shared information about Flowers’ great game against the Titans. In franchise history, Flowers surpassed his teammate Mark Andrews in one stat.

Most games with 100 receiving yards in Ravens history Zay Flowers 11

Mark Andrews 10

Mark Clayton 9

Steve Smith 8

Derrick Mason 7

Flowers is currently eighth in the NFL in receiving yards with 352. He also has 18 receptions and 2 touchdowns. Flowers missed one game this season because of a hamstring injury.

Zay Flowers Continues to Dominate for the Baltimore Ravens

This is only the fourth season, and Flowers continues to look like the best receiver the franchise has ever had. He had posted 1,000-yard seasons in 2024 and 2025, both leading to Pro Bowl selections.

Despite the hamstring injury, Flowers has looked determined to have a career season after his massive contract extension in training camp. He has already posted two 100-yard games this season.

Flowers is not only separating himself from receivers in franchise history, but also from receivers across the NFL currently. His speed and deep-threat ability make him one of the league’s most dangerous receivers.

This is just the beginning of what could become a great career for Flowers. He is entering the prime of his career, and defensive backs are already struggling to cover him.

Baltimore returns to action against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. The question is whether Flowers can stay healthy before that game. He injured that hamstring again, and it’s becoming a problem.

The team may have to make tough decisions about resting Flowers again. It certainly feels like this will be an ongoing problem throughout the season.

Baltimore is also stressing about Jackson’s injury status. The Ravens can’t afford to have both their top offensive players out for that game. It might end up being the Derrick Henry show in Week 5, depending on how things go for Jackson and Flowers, but fans will have to wait and see.