Antonio Cipriano is an actor, singer, and star of Prime Video’s hit series “Off Campus” who delivered a powerful performance of the national anthem before the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears faced off on Thanksgiving Day.

The 26-year-old Michigan native kicked off the NFL’s Thanksgiving tripleheader in his home state, with both NFC North rivals entering the matchup with 8-2 records. The game also features a halftime performance from the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

From his musical theater roots to his growing Hollywood career, here’s what you need to know.

1. Antonio Cipriano Returned to His Home State for His Thanksgiving National Anthem Performance

Cipriano was born on May 13, 2000, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, making him a Taurus.

The actor grew up loving musical theater. According to Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia, two of his favorite musicals growing up were “Les Misérables” and “Waitress.”

His Thanksgiving performance brought him back to Michigan to showcase his vocal talents in front of a national television audience on CBS.

2. Cipriano Will Take Center Stage in ‘Off Campus’ Season 2

Cipriano plays John Logan in Prime Video’s “Off Campus,” an adaptation of author Elle Kennedy’s popular hockey romance book series.

He stars alongside Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham, Stephen Kalyn as Dean DiLaurentis and Jalen Thomas Brooks as John Tucker.

Drawing from Kennedy’s second book, “The Mistake,” season 2 will explore Logan’s complicated home life, the pressures surrounding his hockey career and his developing romance with Grace Ivers, played by India Fowler.

The series returns on April 28, 2027.

3. Fans May Recognize Antonio Cipriano From Several Other Popular Television Shows

Before landing his role as a college hockey player, Cipriano appeared in several popular television projects.

He played Angelo in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and Oren Bradley in “National Treasure: Edge of History.”

His other acting credits include playing Buck in “Harlan Coben’s Shelter,” Johnny in “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and Max in “A Week Away.”

4. Antonio Cipriano Has Been Releasing His Own Music Since 2023

Outside of acting and musical theater, Cipriano has also pursued a recording career.

He released his first original song, “Dear Icarus,” in 2023, followed by three additional singles in 2025: “Just a Little Rain,” “Gets Me” and “Runaways.”

5. He Broke One of His Own Rules After Filming ‘Off Campus’

Although Cipriano typically avoids watching his own projects, he told Brit + Co that he had already watched “Off Campus” twice.

One of his favorite scenes came on his first day of filming with Cameli.

“I was excited to do the first scene of Garrett and Logan in episode one. It was our first day on set, and we dropped in on these best friends, who cared about each other. It was their dream of being in the Bruins together, how they showed their love for the sport and Logan reminded Garrett that we’re not doing this for anybody else. We’re doing it because we love it. To see that dynamic before the rift and misunderstanding between the two. I’m really glad we got to see that version of Garrett and Logan.”

Cipriano also named “New Girl” among his favorite television shows, comparing “Off Campus” to a combination of the sitcom and “One Tree Hill.”