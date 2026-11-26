Fans looking to find the Detroit Lions face the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving will need to wait a bit longer.

For years, the Lions have been a staple of Thanksgiving Day, with their game kicking off at 12:30 p.m. ET and leading into the Dallas Cowboys in the afternoon slate. But the league announced a major change starting in the 2025 season.

NFL Moved Lions Game Time

The NFL broke 42 years of tradition starting in 2025, announcing that the Lions game time would be pushed back to 1 p.m. ET.

The Athletic’s Jayna Bardahl noted last year that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained that the league wanted to move into more traditional time slots.

“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about the change in April on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ saying the move would align the holiday kickoff times with the traditional Sunday kickoff windows,” Bardahl wrote.

There is a financial reason for the decision. Mike North, the league’s vice president of broadcast planning, told The Athletic last year that the Thanksgiving games could bring record viewing numbers.

“Not sure about my prognostication skills,” North said, “but with the records and the way the ratings have been trending this year, I think the NFL has a chance, really, to do the two most-watched regular-season games in NFL history here on Thanksgiving afternoon.”

Thanksgiving Kickoff Change Meant to Accommodate More Fans

NFL executive vice president for media distribution Hans Schroeder also told the Detroit Free Press that the later start time is better for the “Turkey Trot” crowd to view the game.

“We look at the data where we can be informed,” Schroeder told the Free Press. “It told us there’s a lot more fans that are home, that are back from wherever they are Thanksgiving morning to be on their couches and being able to watch. So that felt like a really obvious thing from a media perspective.”