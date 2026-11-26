Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets have doubled back on Payton Page.

“We’ve signed DT Payton Page to the practice squad,” the Jets announced in a post on X on November 26.

This move comes two days after the Jets waived Page in the wake of their win over the Los Angeles Chargers. With Page having cleared waivers, the Jets were free to bring him back as a member of their practice squad.

Page is a second-year former undrafted free agent.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Page would be a seventh-round selection in the 2025 draft.

“Three-technique with good quickness and play strength but a lack of production. Page is a one-year starter but spent time playing behind NFL-caliber defensive tackles while at Clemson. He needs to do more with his penetration quickness, while his short arms make him more of a slow-power grappler than a twitchy shed player,” Zierlein wrote ahead of the draft.

“Despite his foot quickness, he had very little sack production. Page’s lack of production will be frowned upon, but there are enough flashes on tape to give him a chance to compete for a backup role.”

Jets Reunite With Payton Page

Page, 24, has appeared in eight games, including four this season. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman has recorded 9 total tackles in his career, 3 of which have come this season.

The Jets have notably already used one of their three allotted practice squad elevations on Page. After two more, they would need to sign him back to the 53-man roster or find another option on game days.

Their defensive line is getting healthier.

The Jets opened T’Vondre Sweat’s 21-day practice window to activate him from the injured reserve.

He and David Onyemata, whose practice window opened last week, both practiced in full on Wednesday. They will rejoin Darrell Jackson, Harrison Phillips, Jack Heflin, and Jowon Briggs, all of whom are on the 53-man roster entering Sunday.