The Pittsburgh Steelers will be sticking with Mike McCarthy as their head coach.

The Steelers released future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers after he was benched and then took shots at head coach Mike McCarthy.

Pittsburgh is off to a 6-4 start and is holding onto a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh Steelers Owner Sticks by Mike McCarthy

After Rodgers went on a lengthy rant about McCarthy and why he isn’t a good coach, Steelers owner Art Rooney II is sticking by the coach.

Rooney broke his silence on the incident. He spoke to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Gazette and said he will be sticking with McCarthy as the Steelers head coach.

“I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he’ll be our coach this season, next season and beyond,” Rooney said. “The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can’t be tolerated in any organization. When you start getting ultimatums, you can’t live with that.”

Rooney said Rodgers never once said anything about McCarthy and his health to him during his tenure with the Steelers.

So, Rooney admits he is disappointed with how Rodgers handled the situation and went public with it all.

“I’m disappointed the way it came out,” Rooney said. “We certainly had hopes that he would be successful here, and I thought at times we certainly got on a roll. We had high expectations. It’s easy to say, knowing what I know today, what would I do? But we had a good experience last year, and so I kind of wasn’t expecting it to go this way this year.”

McCarthy is in his first year as the Steelers head coach.

Rooney Believes McCarthy Protected Rodgers

Not only does Rooney plan to stick with McCarthy, but he believes the head coach did a good job defending the quarterback.

Rooney believes McCarthy took bullets for Rodgers when the offense was struggling, instead of the blame going to the quarterback.

“The sad thing is Mike took some of the bullets for Aaron in terms of some of the plays that were called. Particularly in the red-zone troubles that we had,” Rooney said. “Mike took some of the bullets for things that were going wrong down there. He tried to protect him, and it just wasn’t working.”

The Steelers will now turn their attention to the Denver Broncos on Friday afternoon.