The Detroit Lions already lost two top defensive captains in the last few weeks: Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell. With the void left by those two starters, the franchise needed a defensive captain, and it announced one ahead of the Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The safety Chuck Clark wore a “C” band for the first time in his career last weekend, getting the captain’s role.

However, the newly appointed defensive captain will not be taking the field today when the Lions clash with the NFC North divisional rival, the Chicago Bears. He is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury, which has landed him on the list of ‘inactives’ today. It means the defensive lineman Alim McNeil will be the only defensive captain taking the field today.

“#Lions defenders Chuck Clark and DJ Wonnum are OUT for today’s game against the #Bears,” the Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi noted on X right before the game.

Besides Clark, the absence of the edge rusher DJ Wonnum will be another blow, considering how thin the depth is there after the ACL injury of Aidan Hutchinson against the New England Patriots.

DJ Wonnum Is Also Out Vs Bears

The edge rusher DJ Wonnum, who is a reliable option for Dan Campbell, has been dealing with a back injury. Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, his back injury continued to bother him. Given the players had just three days of rest between the last game and Thanksgiving clash today, he didn’t get enough time to recover and get ready for the divisional clash.

Since the injury to Hutchinson, Wonnum has been a key option at the edge for Kelvin Sheppard because of his experience. The other edge rusher, Derrick Moore, continues to show his talent, but he is a rookie. Wonnum had a remarkable game last weekend when the Lions were victorious by 31-21. The 29-year-old logged 5 tackles, 1 TFL, and a crucial 1 sack in that game.

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