Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes face cold rain and hard wind gusts Thursday night when their Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills resume their rivalry at Highmark Stadium in a Thanksgiving Day game.

The 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y., calls for 37 degrees, certain rain, a 13 mph northeast wind and 35 mph gusts, according to MySportsWeather. With playoff position at stake, how badly could the elements scramble this one?

Could lightning halt the rematch? That appears highly unlikely. MySportsWeather’s hourly graphic displays lightning bolts, but the National Weather Service’s hourly table showed no thunder from 1 to 11 p.m. Thursday. If lightning strikes within 10 miles, play stops, and officials wait 30 minutes after the last strike, according to NBC.

Flooding or other imminent weather threats can also force delays, but the Orchard Park forecast listed no watches, warnings or advisories early Thursday afternoon. A gale warning covers Lake Erie’s nearshore waters, not specifically the stadium, according to Athlon Sports.

For now, the forecast points to a soaked field for Allen and Mahomes, with little sign they’ll be pulled off it.

Thursday night brings a 100% chance of rain, with a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service. Its early afternoon hourly table put gusts at 34 mph at 8 p.m., easing to 29 by 10.

The Weather Channel’s morning outlook had kickoff feeling like just 25 degrees, with about half an inch of rain from 8 p.m. to midnight, according to Athlon Sports. AccuWeather’s preview was colder, with a RealFeel around 20.

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen Faces Wet, Windy Test

“A gust at the wrong moment can push a field goal wide or send a deep pass off target,” senior meteorologist Tyler Roys said, as quoted by AccuWeather. “With rain, a slick football can make even a routine catch or handoff harder to secure.”

In other words, passing, kicking and ball security will be tougher for both teams. Though as the home team, the Bills may be more accustomed to Buffalo’s extreme weather, which could give them an advantage on Thanksgiving night.

In outdoor regular-season games since 2018, teams averaged 19 points in rain, versus 22.7 in dry weather. Completion rates slipped from 65% to 61%, while teams ran more often. Sustained wind of 10 to 15 mph has also coincided with lower scoring and passing yardage in outdoor games since 2010, though field goal success held steady.

Kansas City also will play without running back Kenneth Walker III, sidelined by a groin injury.

Buffalo is a 3-point favorite, with a 45.5-point over/under at DraftKings, according to NBC Sports. Buffalo is minus-151 on the money line, Kansas City plus-127. The total opened at 50.5 before the forecast helped drive it down.

At 9-1, Buffalo has a 53% shot at the No. 1 seed, according to NFL.com. That climbs to 69% with a win and sinks to 31% with a loss. The 8-2 Chiefs, battling Denver for the AFC West, have a 44% chance at that title. Those odds would hit 55% with a victory or 35% with a defeat. A loss would leave their top-seed chances at 2%.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Renews Bills Rivalry

This is the 11th Mahomes-Allen showdown, and they’re even through 10, with sharply split results. Allen is 5-1 in the regular season. Mahomes is 4-0 in the playoffs.

It started with a 26-17 Chiefs win in Buffalo in October 2020. Kansas City then took that season’s AFC title game 38-24. A year later came the 42-36 overtime classic, in which Mahomes needed only 13 seconds to set up the tying field goal. The Chiefs won 27-24 in Buffalo in January 2024 after Tyler Bass’ late field-goal try sailed wide right.

Kansas City claimed another AFC championship game, 32-29, in January 2025. Allen’s Bills answered with a 28-21 home victory that November.