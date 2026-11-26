Colston Loveland will not return to Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a knee injury, the Chicago Bears’ communications department announced.

Chicago’s top tight end limped out of the Thanksgiving showdown at Ford Field and rode a cart to the locker room, a blow to a position group that already lost Cole Kmet for the season. The CBS broadcast described Loveland as “in tears” and “frustrated” as he was carted to the Bears locker room.

The trouble came in the first quarter, on the Bears’ second possession. Loveland had a player roll onto him during a first-down run by D’Andre Swift.

He hobbled off, visited the blue medical tent and left on the cart, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported the cart ride. Before the injury, Loveland had one catch for 5 yards and a fumble that ended Chicago’s opening drive.

CHICAGO BEARS — 2026 SCHEDULE WK Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) / Result TV / W-L 1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Carolina Panthers Away W 59-37 1-0 2 Sun, Sep 20 Minnesota Vikings Home L 9-3 1-1 3 Mon, Sep 28 Philadelphia Eagles Home W 27-7 2-1 4 Sun, Oct 4 New York Jets Home W 23-12 3-1 5 Sun, Oct 11 @ Green Bay Packers Away L 31-7 3-2 6 Sun, Oct 18 @ Atlanta Falcons Away W 31-23 4-2 7 Thu, Oct 22 New England Patriots Home W 30-24 5-2 8 Mon, Nov 2 @ Seattle Seahawks Away W 34-17 6-2 9 Sun, Nov 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Home W 27-24 7-2 WK 10 — BYE WEEK 11 Sun, Nov 22 New Orleans Saints Home W 21-13 8-2 12 Thu, Nov 26 @ Detroit Lions Away 11:00 AM CBS 13 Sun, Dec 6 Jacksonville Jaguars Home 11:00 AM FOX 14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Miami Dolphins Away 11:00 AM CBS 15 Sat, Dec 19 @ Buffalo Bills Away 6:20 PM CBS 16 Fri, Dec 25 Green Bay Packers Home 11:00 AM Netflix 17 Sun, Jan 3 Detroit Lions Home 2:25 PM FOX 18 TBD — Flex Game @ Minnesota Vikings Away TBD TBD All times Eastern. Home games at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL. Bye in Week 10. Week 18 is a flex game — date and broadcast TBD.

Colston Loveland’s Injury Leaves Chicago Bears Thin at Tight End

With Loveland ruled out, the Bears must replace a player who, over the previous five games, produced 27 catches, 282 receiving yards and three touchdowns. One of those scores came Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, when he hurdled a defender without breaking stride for a 15-yard touchdown.

Kmet went down with a season-ending right knee injury in October. That puts more work on rookie third-round draft pick Sam Roush, with Stephen Carlson also in line for snaps. It also thins head coach Ben Johnson’s multiple-tight-end packages, while receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III stand to draw more of Caleb Williams’ targets.

What about the rest of the season? The announcement ruling him out gave no severity or return timetable, though the Thursday kickoff does give Loveland extra days before Chicago’s next game, against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 6.

Loveland entered Thursday with little missed time as a pro. As a rookie, a hip injury kept him from facing Las Vegas in Week 4. His first season ended with a concussion late in an overtime playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

This season, a neck problem limited him in practice on Oct. 30, but he practiced fully the next day. He had appeared in all 10 games entering Thursday.

At Michigan in 2024, he suffered a Type V AC joint dislocation, played through it for much of the year and had surgery on his right shoulder in January 2025.

Loveland’s Rise and the Bears-Lions Stakes

Born April 9, 2004, in Goldendale, Washington, Loveland grew up on a farm in Bliss, Idaho. At Gooding High School, where he also played basketball, he piled up 235 catches, 3,141 yards and 35 touchdowns and was named Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year in football.

At Michigan, he helped win the 2023 national championship, was twice named All-Big Ten, earned second-team All-America honors and totaled 117 receptions for 1,466 yards with 11 touchdowns. His 56 catches in 2024 set a school season record for tight ends.

Chicago took the 6-foot-6, 241-pounder 10th overall in 2025, making him the first tight end drafted that year.

“I think it’s a blessing to come from there,” Loveland said of his hometown after the draft, according to the Daily Herald. “I learned a lot of lessons and it’s going to take me a long ways.”

He caught 58 passes for 713 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, then set an NFL playoff mark for rookie tight ends in receiving yards. Entering Thursday, he had 40 receptions for 392 yards and three scores in 2026.

His exit came in a first-place showdown. Both teams arrived 8-2, and Thursday’s winner would take the NFC North lead outright.

The Bears brought a five-game winning streak into Detroit. The Lions had won six straight and were 6-0 at home. A Detroit victory would also push its division record to 3-0, with the 7-3 Minnesota Vikings also in the race. The Bears, the defending division champions, pursued that lead while awaiting further word on Loveland’s knee.