The Detroit Lions could be missing a key part of their offense on Thanksgiving.

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge was knocked out of the team’s opening drive against the Chicago Bears, limping to the sidelines to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

Though the Lions were able to drive for a field goal to open the scoring, Ratledge’s absence could be a potentially huge development for the team.

Tate Ratledge ‘Hobbled’ Early Against Bears

As reporter Will Burchfield noted, the Lions could suffer a major blow if Ratledge is not able to return.

“Tate Ratledge hobbled off field, chucked helmet in pain/frustration, and went right to injury tent. Miles Frazier in for Lions. Potentially huge development,” Burchfield shared in a post on X.

Detroit News reporter Richard Silva noted that Ratledge was able to leave the medical tent after a few minutes and was testing out the injury.

“Ratledge is on the sideline but away from the rest of the offensive line. It looks like he’s testing whatever he hurt with a trainer,” Silva noted in a post on X.

The Lions listed Ratledge as questionable to return with ankle and knee injuries. He did not return to the field in the next series, after the Lions forced a Bears fumble. The Lions were not able to make any progress on the drive, punting back to the Bears after going three-and-out.

Tate Ratledge Playing Important Role for the Lions

While the extent of Ratledge’s injury was not immediately clear, his frustration was not a good sign. Ratledge has grown into a pivotal part of the offense for the Lions, earning a 91.3 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

“Ratledge’s improvement in pass protection was just as notable,” the outlet noted. “After allowing two pressures and earning a 34.4 pass-blocking grade against Miami in Week 9, Ratledge surrendered just one quarterback hit across 34 pass-blocking snaps against New England. Against the Patriots, he earned an 87.1 pass-blocking grade, tied for third among guards, while recording a 100.0% pass-block win rate, tied for first at the position.”