Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are celebrating their first Thanksgiving as a married couple, but will the Grammy-winning singer make a rare exception to her NFL attendance habits for the holiday?

Kelce and the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills at the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Thanksgiving night. Whether Swift will travel to Buffalo to support her husband remains unclear.

Will Taylor Swift Break Her Own Tradition for Travis Kelce on Thanksgiving?

While Swift has regularly attended her husband’s home games at Arrowhead Stadium, security concerns have reportedly played a role in her decision to avoid away games.

A source previously told Page Six that Swift’s security team is more comfortable with the arrangements at the Chiefs’ home stadium.

“She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance,” the source explained.

However, fans hoping to see Swift in Buffalo on Thanksgiving are pointing to Kelce’s recent comments about celebrating his first holiday season as a married man.

During an Instagram ad for his collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, the three-time Super Bowl champion said he’s excited to create holiday traditions with his new wife.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” Kelce said.

“I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as soon as that tree goes up.”

Swift and Kelce’s Rare Public Family Gathering Sparks Thanksgiving Speculation

With the Chiefs playing on Thanksgiving, fans have questioned whether Swift and Kelce celebrated the holiday early when members of both families gathered at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 22.

Photos and videos from Kansas City’s 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals showed Swift watching the game alongside her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

Kelce’s parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, also attended the game, as did his older brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

The gathering came before a busy week for both brothers. Jason was expected to travel to Landover, Maryland, for his ESPN responsibilities on “Monday Night Football,” while his younger brother faced a short turnaround before traveling to Buffalo.

Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Moments With Her Niece at Arrowhead Stadium

Sunday marked Kelce’s 100th regular-season home game at Arrowhead Stadium, and the veteran tight end gave his family plenty to celebrate by catching two touchdown passes against Arizona.

Footage shared by the NFL showed Jason and Kylie’s 7-year-old daughter, Wyatt, celebrating one of her uncle’s touchdowns. Other videos circulating on social media captured Swift hugging her niece as they watched the game from the suite.

Fans took to X to react to the sweet interaction.

“This is a day where I really see Kylie in Wyatt. So gorgeous. And she looks so happy and content with Taylor,” one fan wrote.

“A sweet moment with Wyatt and Aunt Taylor at the Chiefs v Cardinals game. Uncle Travis played a good game, making two touchdowns,” another commented.

Wyatt wore Chiefs red without displaying the team’s logo, in keeping with her mother’s tradition of remaining loyal to the Philadelphia Eagles despite Jason’s retirement following the 2023 NFL season.

Fans also spotted the couple’s youngest daughter, 1-year-old Finn, at the game.

The Chiefs and Bills will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving night.