The Green Bay Packers are trying to salvage their season with six games remaining, while their former franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is suddenly looking at the possibility of finishing his NFL career elsewhere.

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially released Rodgers on Wednesday after he publicly criticized head coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Hours later, the Packers suffered a 26-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, dropping them to 6-5 and putting them outside the NFC playoff picture.

As unlikely as a return to Green Bay might have sounded a few days ago, the Packers have already been mentioned as a possible destination for Rodgers. But there would have to be a rather unfortunate development involving Jordan Love for such a move to make sense.

Packers Floated for Aaron Rodgers Reunion in Emergency Scenario

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Green Bay among his top emergency options for Rodgers, should a team in the playoff hunt suddenly find itself without its starting quarterback.

“Should the Packers lose starter Jordan Love to injury, a homecoming would make tons of sense for Rodgers and for Green Bay,” Knox wrote.

“Rodgers’ first stint didn’t end particularly well, and he essentially forced the Packers to trade him to New York. However, he did spend four seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur and knows his offense well.

“Rodgers won a pair of league MVP awards in LaFleur’s system.”

Rodgers threw for 8,414 yards and 85 touchdowns with just nine interceptions during his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021. The Packers won 13 games in each of LaFleur’s first three seasons and reached consecutive NFC championship games in his first two.

Green Bay eventually traded Rodgers to the New York Jets in April 2023, handing the offense over to Love, who had spent three seasons behind Rodgers after being selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many great players, but none better than Aaron,” LaFleur said in a statement released by the Packers at the time of the trade.

Packers Already Have Former Aaron Rodgers Backup Behind Jordan Love

Interestingly enough, the quarterback who would take over for Love if he went down with an injury is someone Rodgers knows well.

The Packers signed Tyrod Taylor this past offseason after losing Malik Willis to the Miami Dolphins in free agency. Taylor was Rodgers’ backup with the Jets in 2024.

Willis made the most of his opportunities in Green Bay, winning two starts in place of Love in 2024 and finishing his two seasons with the Packers with a 134.6 passer rating in 11 appearances.

Taylor brought 62 career starts to Green Bay but has attempted just two passes this season. Love has thrown for 3,036 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions through 11 games.

Rodgers, meanwhile, completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 starts for the Steelers. The four-time MVP is subject to waivers because his release came after the trade deadline. If he goes unclaimed, he can sign with any team.

A return to Green Bay would give Rodgers the chance to add to the 230 regular-season games he played for the franchise over 18 seasons, during which he threw a team-record 475 touchdown passes and won the Packers’ most recent Super Bowl.