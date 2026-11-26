The Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line has been on the rise.

After what’s been a slow start to the 2026 NFL season, the pass rush has improved to levels that the Eagles used to put on display throughout the 2024 and 2025 NFL seasons.

Even without the star former defensive tackle Jordan Davis, the Eagles watched their group of replacements eat against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thursday’s action against the Dallas Cowboys will be a difficult challenge for the Eagles’ defense all around, but especially for the pass rush. As Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio pointed out earlier this week, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is one of the best at avoiding sacks.

Vic Fangio Has Praise For Dak Prescott’s Ability To Avoid The Rush

“The guy we’re playing this week, I think is the hardest guy in the league to sack. I think they have the best sack percentage for an offense of not getting sacked,” Fangio told reporters.

“They throw it quick a lot. They’ve got a really good offensive line. Dak’s got great command of the offense. He’s elusive in the pocket. He can shake guys off that are trying to sack him. He’s very strong.”

When it comes to taking sacks, Dak is near the bottom of the league for starting QBs, and has been a part of every game for the Cowboys this season.

To compare, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked 13 times this season. He played in just five games. Prescott has been sacked 15 times in 11 games. He has the best sack percentage—well above the league average of 6.79% at 3.45%.

The Cowboys are certainly a beatable team. After all, they enter the game with a 5-6 record. However, the Eagles will have their hands full with Prescott, who threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns against them in the first matchup this season.