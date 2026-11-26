The Chicago Bears made a massive investment to bring Jeffery Simmons to the Windy City, and the early return suggests the organization got exactly what it was looking for. Simmons has quickly become one of the most influential players on Chicago’s defense, and his impact extends well beyond the individual statistics showing up on the stat sheet. Ahead of the Bears’ Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Caleb Williams offered a glimpse into just how much the veteran defensive tackle has changed things for his teammates.

Caleb Williams Explains How Jeffery Simmons Changes Everything

When Caleb Williams was asked about Jeffery Simmons’ impact, he delivered a description that perfectly captures why Chicago was willing to spend significant draft capital to acquire him.

“He’s a momentum changer. He wrecks the game. That’s a part of what Jeffery has been able to do for us as a team of releasing some of these guys to be more one-on-one and then when Jeffery shows up, he’s getting one-on-one and sometimes breaking through a double team. So, it’s allowing the defenders on the back end to understand that that quarterback’s not going to be back there for four or five seconds.”

Simmons isn’t just generating pressure or disrupting running plays. He’s forcing opposing offenses to make difficult decisions about how they want to protect their quarterbacks.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Simmons has been double-teamed 92 times since joining the Bears. That total is tied for the most in the NFL during that span, illustrating just how much attention opposing offensive coordinators have devoted to containing him.

Bears Are Already Seeing the Impact of the Trade

Chicago didn’t surrender two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to acquire Simmons simply because they wanted another recognizable name on the defensive line.

The organization believed it was bringing in a player who could help change the identity of the defense, and head coach Ben Johnson has been impressed with how quickly that vision has become a reality.

“We had a hunch of who we’re acquiring,” Johnson said, “and yet until you see it come to fruition in real life, you don’t know for sure.”

Johnson also made it clear that he and general manager Ryan Poles have been pleased with how Simmons has embraced his new surroundings.

“So I don’t think anybody in this building could be more pleased than Ryan and myself, just how well he has taken to this team. We’re going to need to continue to have his effect on our defense, on our locker room, on our entire team, for us this back half of the season.”

Simmons has clearly embraced the opportunity as well. He understands what Chicago is trying to accomplish and believes he can help the organization reach its goals.

“This team believes in what they have here, and they want it right now,” Simmons said. “My game, my passion, my energy, my leadership, I can only help this team even more than what it’s got.”

If Simmons can continue commanding double teams, disrupting the pocket, and free up one-on-one opportunities for guys like Montez Sweat and Austin Booker, the Bears have a good shot at making a Super Bowl run. And based on Williams’ comments and the attention he is already receiving from opposing offenses, that investment is beginning to look like exactly what Chicago was missing in the first half of the season.