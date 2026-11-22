Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver is able to take the field against the Miami Dolphins, but his latest injury has raised some concerns for his long-term future with the team.

Oliver was a late entry to the injury report this week, showing up on Saturday after he reportedly told the team about some pain. Oliver was ultimately listed as active for the game, but the injury concerns still lingered.

Ed Oliver Faces Injury Concerns

The team’s injury update on Saturday raised some concern for Oliver, who also missed three games earlier this season, including one where he was hurt during pregame warmups against the Detroit Lions.

“No one more injury prone on the Bills’ roster than Ed Oliver,” noted SI.com reporter Alex Brasky in a post on X. “Not a big deal this week against the Dolphins, but oblique injuries can linger and Oliver cannot stay healthy. Worrisome”

Reporter Dan Fetes shared a video of Oliver walking on the field during warmups, appearing to walk gingerly.

“Ed Oliver is listed as QUESTIONABLE after popping up on the injury report Saturday with an OBLIQUE injury,” Fetes wrote in a post on X. “Oliver joked after the video to stop recording him”