Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore suffered an injury late in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins.

With 1:51 left to play in the first half, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception to Jacob Rodriguez. During the play, Moore went down with an injury, and the trainers checked on him. He was able to walk off on his own but headed to the locker room.

WKBW’s reporter Matthew Bove wrote on X that Moore was limping off the field.

“DJ Moore limping off the field. He’s going right into the locker room. Terrible sequence for the Bills for a ton of reasons. Could’ve really put the Dolphins on the ropes, and now they have the ball basically in the red zone. Chop Robinson blew that play up,” Bove wrote.

The Bills are calling Moore questionable with a knee injury, but he did return to the game at the end of the first half.

This article will be updated with more information.