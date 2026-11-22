Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is on track to miss a critical game for the team’s division hopes.

Kincaid was a late entry to this week’s injury report, leaving him listed as doubtful to face the Miami Dolphins as the Bills have a chance to move closer to clinching the division.

The Bills announced Sunday morning that Kincaid would be inactive for the game.

Dalton Kincaid Had Been Listed as Doubtful

The Bills shared in the final injury report on Friday that Kincaid was doubtful. While that nearly always leads to a player being out, the Bills had an unusual case in the previous week where offensive lineman Spencer Brown made significant improvement after being listed as doubtful, ultimately playing against the New York Jets.

“Coach Brady has ruled CB Christian Benford and LB Dorian Williams OUT, listed TE Dalton Kincaid as doubtful, and three players as questionable for Sunday’s game,” the team shared in its announcement on Friday.