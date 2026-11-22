Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a critical mistake late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, but some fans believe the play should have been moot.

Allen threw a late interception as the Bills were driving in the second half, but the turnover came one play after officials appeared to miss a late hit on the Bills quarterback. Dolphins lineman Keith Cooper Jr. appeared to hit Allen well after the ball had been released, throwing an elbow toward Allen’s head and neck area.

The missed call drew some pushback online amid a wild and mistake-filled ending to the first half.

Officials Take Heat for Missed Josh Allen Call

Many took note of Cooper’s hit, questioning why officials did not throw a flag for the late and high hit.

“I can safely say this is NOT a flop from Josh Allen. Sheesh. No flag,” noted Fox Sports reporter Henry McKenna in a post on X.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins beat writer for the sports outlet, added that he was surprised that the play was not called.

“I’m actually surprised Keith Cooper Jr didn’t get flagged for roughing the passer — only because we’ve seen a lot softer hits called,” Louis-Jacques wrote in a post on X.

Allen threw an interception on the play after the non-call, though the Bills got the ball back immediately when safety Damar Hamlin picked off quarterback Kyle McCord near midfield. Allen then threw another interception on the subsequent Bills drive on a Hail Mary throw as time expired in the first half, but it was called back due to a holding penalty on the Dolphins. The Bills ended the half with a short pass to DJ Moore.

Despite the sloppy ending to the half, the Bills remained in control and went into the break with a 20-6 lead. The Bills have a chance to seize a four-game lead in the AFC East with a win, with the second-place New England Patriots on a bye week.

Keith Cooper Jr. Could Still Face Punishment

Though officials did not flag the play, Cooper could still face NFL punishment for the play. The league reviews games during the week, announcing fines for late hits and roughing the quarterback even if the play was not initially called for a penalty.