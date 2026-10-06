Bills Sign 25-Year-Old Cornerback Ahead of MNF Against Rams

The Buffalo Bills are making a move to add depth to their cornerback room, signing 25-year-old cornerback AJ Woods to the practice squad before the Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced on October 6th.

Woods brings some intriguing experience to Buffalo despite not appearing in an NFL game yet. He’s already spent some time with several organizations, including the Philadelphia Eagles (2024), Denver Broncos (2025), and the Atlanta Falcons (also 2025).

His familiarity with Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard stems from his time in Denver and could be a major reason why the Bills are signing him to the practice squad.

The addition comes after a frustrating loss to the New England Patriots, one in which Buffalo’s secondary surrendered a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. While Woods is not expected to immediately play a major role on defense, it’s clear the Bills are looking for ways to fix their defensive woes in the secondary.

Bills Sign Cornerback AJ Woods

AJ Woods enters Buffalo with a solid college résumé, appearing in 59 games at Pittsburgh and recording 105 total tackles, 25 passes defensed, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.

At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Woods has the size to compete with NFL receivers while bringing considerable collegiate experience to Buffalo’s practice squad. However, he doesn’t have the NFL experience that the Bills need.

Still, practice-squad additions can become important over the course of the season. Injuries, roster changes, and performance can quickly create opportunities for players like Woods.

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Efton Chism III #86 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown against Davison Igbinosun #21 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)a

AJ Woods’ arrival comes at an interesting time for Buffalo’s secondary following the Bills’ 29-26 loss to the Patriots.

New England wide receiver Efton Chism III delivered the biggest play of the game when he made a diving, one-handed touchdown catch with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The touchdown proved to be the game-winning score, but Bills defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson did not hold back on his thoughts, referring to Chism as a “practice squad player.”

“We’re not going to get into any bulletin board material,” Gardner-Johnson said. “An elevated guy made a hell of a catch — probably won’t hear from him again. …A practice squad player made a hell of a play. That’s all I’m going to tell you. You do it again, and he probably won’t make it again.”

Ironic considering Gardner-Johnson has been on more than one practice squad in previous years, but his comments immediately created the kind of bulletin-board material he claimed he wanted to avoid.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was informed of this whole saga, and shared his thoughts.

“For a guy that has been on eight teams in four years, I mean, I guess he knows the drill,” Vrabel said.

The Bills have bigger issues to worry about, especially in the secondary.