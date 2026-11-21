The Buffalo Bills are headed to their divisional showdown against the Miami Dolphins with an ailing secondary, and could tape a standout rookie for help.

The Bills ruled out starting cornerback Christian Benford for the game and listed cornerback Dee Alford and safety Damar Hamlin as questionable. The Bills are expected to tap the practice squad for some help, and could pass over the recently added Tre’Davious White.

Bills Could Turn to Kani Walker

SI.com writer Ralph Ventre noted that the Bills are thin at cornerback heading into Sunday’s game, likely forcing them to make some changes and bring up some help. While Ventre noted that the Bills could call on White, the veteran and team’s former first-round pick in 2017, they have also shown faith in rookie Kani Walker.

“While cornerback Maxwell Hairston will presumably start opposite second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun, the Bills have no other true outside cornerbacks on the 53-man roster,” Ventre wrote. “Although Alford can flip outside if need be, Buffalo seems best served by making a practice squad elevation with veteran Tre’Davious White and undrafted rookie Kani Walker both viable options.”

The Bills elevated Walker for their Oct. 3 game against the New England Patriots, where he made one assisted tackle.

Tre’Davious White Could Appear in First Game This Season

Other Bills insiders believe White will get the call-up from the practice squad. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted that the Bills signed him to the practice squad because of his steady presence in the secondary, starting 16 games last season and helping rookie Maxwell Hairston in his development.

“Tre’Davious White is on the practice squad, and this is why the Bills brought him back in the first place,” Buscagalia wrote. “That’s also why they decided against going after another veteran cornerback in the trade market. …

“If Benford has to miss any time, the Bills might need White to play as early as next week. And if it goes well enough, maybe even earn a bigger role as the year goes on.”

The Bills initially cut ties with White in March 2024, but signed him again the next offseason. At the time, White said he told his agent that he would only return to play in Buffalo.

The team could also choose to elevate both Walker and White for the game, giving more depth to a secondary that will be missing some key players.