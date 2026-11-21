Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is giving back before Thanksgiving Week.

The veteran quarterback is continuing his season-long charitable effort for a Buffalo-area hospital, sharing a new chapter just before the team takes on the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

Josh Allen Helping a Good Cause

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared, Allen is set to wear a New Era hat designed by two local brothers.

“Josh Allen’s @neweracap Billustration cap for Sunday was designed by brothers Amar’e and Avery, who received care at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo to overcome significant health challenges early in their lives,” Schefter wrote in a post on X. “Fans can purchase their cap with proceeds benefitting the Patricia Allen Fund http://atwww.neweracap.com/pages/josh”

Allen is now in his second year of wearing hats designed by local children receiving care at the hospital, Schefter shared just before the start of the season.

“For the second straight season, Josh Allen will wear caps designed by children receiving care at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo for all Bills home games,” Schefter wrote in a post on X. “This season, fans can purchase the cap designs via http://neweracap.com, with proceeds benefiting the Patricia Allen Fund as part of the partnership between Josh Allen, New Era Cap and GCH Buffalo.”

Allen has been a longtime supporter of the hospital, and fans have pitched in. There was a major fan-led fundraising effort just after the death of Allen’s grandmother, Patricia Allen, which led to the creation of the Patricia Allen Fund.

Earlier in the summer, Allen and the Golisano Children’s Hospital shared a joint press release announcing that the fund had raised a total of $17 million.

“What started as a moment five years ago with a tweet to pay tribute to Josh Allen’s grandmother, Patricia Allen, has become a movement of overwhelming generosity of more than 60,000 donors—and counting—from all 50 states and around the world donating to support moms, kids and babies in Western New York,” the post noted. “The result is a community of enduring impact that will keep the legacy of ‘Gammy’ alive through the Patricia Allen Fund.”

Pivotal Week for Josh Allen

This week is a critical chance for Allen and the Bills to put their stamp on the AFC East. The Bills moved into a 3.5-game lead over the New England Patriots with last week’s win over the New York Jets, and they can build a nearly insurmountable lead with a win over the 1-8 Dolphins.

Allen warned this week that the team can’t take the last-place Dolphins lightly, however.

“This isn’t just a cakewalk,” Allen said. “It’s a team that’s hungry. They’re looking to upset, but the way their defense is playing gives them a shot in every game that they’re in, I think.”