The Buffalo Bills have been rolling as of late, as they are carrying a five-game win streak into their Week 11 action. With an 8-1 record, the Bills are sitting atop the AFC, and while there’s still a long way to go until the playoffs arrive, they appear intent on making a Super Bowl run this season.

On Sunday, Buffalo will draw a favorable matchup against the one-win Miami Dolphins, which is a game this team should easily win. Still, the Bills aren’t taking this contest lightly, which led to them announcing a pair of roster moves involving linebacker Shaq Thompson and cornerback Tre’Davious White on Saturday evening.

Bills Elevate Shaq Thompson, Tre’Davious White to Active Roster

Entering the 2026 campaign, the Bills knew that they needed to get their defense to a place where it could properly support Josh Allen and the offense. That has long been the issue for Buffalo during Allen’s time in town, and while he hasn’t necessarily been perfect in the playoffs in recent years, he also hasn’t gotten much help from his defense.

So far, that has changed this season, but injuries are beginning to pile up on this side of the ball. Ahead of this game, a pair of starters, linebacker Dorian Williams and cornerback Christian Benford, were both ruled out, which prompted the team to elevate a pair of vested veterans in Thompson and White to come in and shore up their depth.

Both Thompson and White have spent time in the past with the Bills, but neither guy has suited up for a game this year, as they have spent the majority of the season on the team’s practice squad. However, they have been elevated to the active roster for this game, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them earn a handful of snaps on defense for Buffalo in this game.

“We have elevated ILB Shaq Thompson and CB Tre’Davious White from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game,” the Bills announced in a post on X.

Bills Expected to Cruise Past Dolphins in Week 11

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 04: Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills acknowledges the fans after defeating the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

If there was a game for Buffalo to be shorthanded, it’s probably this one, as it will be going up against a Miami offense that is being run by Kyle McCord in what will be only the second start of his career. McCord held his own in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, but playing the Bills is a completely different experience.

Even if Thompson and White don’t play much, fans will surely be happy to see them put on the uniform again for the first time this season. As the year drags on, depth will become more and more important, so getting these guys some live-game action could prove beneficial down the line. Kickoff for this divisional matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.