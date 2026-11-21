The Buffalo Bills don’t have anyone on their defense more capable of changing a game than star defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

In Oliver’s case, the problem isn’t talent — it’s availability. And that problem resurfaced again on Saturday, before the first-place Bills host the last-place Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 11.

“Bills added DL Ed Oliver to their injury report due to an oblique injury, and he now is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Miami,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

“Per a league source, Ed Oliver notified Bills training staff this morning that he felt pain in his oblique,” Bills reporter Matt Parrino wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “The staff checked it out and there’s optimism that he’ll play against the Dolphins. Needed to be listed on the injury report, hence the questionable designation.”

“No one more injury prone on the Bills’ roster than Ed Oliver,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on X. “Not a big deal this week against the Dolphins, but oblique injuries can linger and Oliver cannot stay healthy. Worrisome.”

Oliver has already missed 3 games this season due to injuries.

The Bills are 8-1 while the Dolphins are 1-8 and seem destined to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Bills Upgraded Defense at NFL Trade Deadline

The Bills made a big move to upgrade their defense at the NFL trade deadline by pulling off a blockbuster trade for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker.

“Trade! The Titans are sending standout safety Amani Hooker to the Bills,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on X. “A big swing by Buffalo to shore up the defense, while Tennessee keeps amassing draft capital.”

“The Titans are trading S Amani Hooker to the Bills, with a 2nd round pick going and a 5th rounder coming back, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

“Amani Hooker has spent all eight NFL seasons in Tennessee and has 17 career INTs, including five this season,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X. “Three of those came in his last game against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.”

Hooker signed a 3-year, $30 million contract extension in 2022 and a 3-year, $40.5 million contract extension in 2025. He will have approximately $76.1 million in career earnings when his contract runs out in 2028

Injuries Define Oliver’s Career Last 2 Seasons

Oliver was arguably one of the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen through his first 6 seasons before playing only 3 games in 2025 due to injuries.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra predicted Oliver would make a comeback in 2026, but time is running out.

“Ed Oliver looked like a Pro Bowler in the short time he was on the field last year. Unfortunately, injuries relegated the knifing big-man to just three tilts,” Patra wrote. “The upside in new DC Jim Leonhard’s scheme is there for Oliver to make his Pro Bowl debut in Year 8. With Deone Walker’s ascension giving Oliver a running mate, the veteran should pile up stats if he can stay on the field.”