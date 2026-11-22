It has been a busy few days for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. While the Bills are not looking past the team’s Week 11 clash against the Miami Dolphins, there are a lot of fans with their eyes on the Thanksgiving primetime game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills are rolling on the field, and Allen has also had a lot going on away from football. Over the past week, Allen revealed new social media commercials with Snickers and Wonderful Pistachios.

Both brands have been longtime partners of Allen. Additionally, Allen continued his partnership with New Era by doing a Zoom interview with several kids from the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.

This was not even the biggest news of Allen’s week.

As for the upcoming Chiefs-Bills game, Buffalo is an early 3-point favorite in the NFL odds, per FanDuel.

Here’s what you need to know about Allen and the Bills.

Bills QB Josh Allen Made Debut as Executive Producer of the New HBO Documentary ‘The Buffalo Miracle’

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The major news of the week was Allen’s debut as the executive producer of the new documentary “The Buffalo Miracle.” Fans can begin streaming “The Buffalo Miracle” on HBO on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Allen attended the documentary’s premiere screening days before the Dolphins-Bills game. Despite making his film directing debut, Allen does not expect to give up being an NFL quarterback for the life of a Hollywood producer.



“I don’t know if it would’ve made sense if it was any other project, to be honest,” Allen told WIVB 34 News.

“Like this is, this is Buffalo, and to be able to tell this story and be a part of the telling of this story because of what Western New York is all about.”

Josh Allen Has a 6-Year, $330 Million Contract With the Bills

Allen continues to be one of the most marketable players in the NFL. The Bills quarterback’s massive six-year, $330 million contract is slated to go through the 2030 season.

Allen is also earning plenty of additional money through his growing list of business ventures. Forbes ranked Allen No. 2 on the outlet’s 2026 list of top NFL earners.

Bills Star Josh Allen Is Among Top NFL Financial Earners at $73 Million

The Bills star is projected to earn $73 million in 2026 and sits just behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ $86.8 million on the Forbes list of NFL players.

Allen is slated to earn $55 million from the Bills and an additional $18 million through business and marketing deals.

“Off the field, Allen swapped his Nike endorsement deal for New Balance last year, bolstering a sponsor stable that also includes Delta Air Lines, New Era and Pizza Hut,” Forbes’ Brett Knight detailed in a Sept. 13 story titled, “The NFL’s Highest-Paid Players 2026.”

“And this month, he announced the launch of Out of Pocket Studios, where he will serve as CEO and an executive producer.”

Josh Allen Makes Personal Admission on Wife Hailee Steinfeld

Allen did not have to look very far for guidance on his new film endeavor. The quarterback’s wife Hailee Steinfeld is a famous actress.

Allen admitted that Steinfeld’s experience has been helpful.

“Obviously, meeting her and now being married to her, I’ve got to see some of the ins and outs of what it’s like in this world,” Allen said of Steinfield amid the debut of “The Buffalo Miracle,” per Clutch Points.

“By no means am I an expert; there’s so much to learn from, but to have her to ask questions and to lean on her in certain situations. The knowledge has been invaluable. I love her.”