The Buffalo Bills are atop the AFC, and GM Brandon Beane dropped a bold comment on quarterback Josh Allen.

Buffalo is off to an 8-1 start and has the best record in the AFC, but there are still several teams in the mix for the top spot and the bye.

The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday before playing the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

Brandon Beane Drops Bold Josh Allen Comment

The Bills are set to host the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, and before the game, GM Brandon Beane dropped a bold comment on his quarterback.

Speaking to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Beane told the reporter that Allen is the greatest Bills player of all time.

“Josh Allen is four passing touchdowns away from tying and five passing touchdowns from breaking Jim Kelly’s all-time franchise record. Bills GM Brandon Beane tells me Josh Allen is the greatest Bill to ever play here,” Wolfe said on NFL Network.

It’s a bold comment from Beane, already declaring Allen the greatest Bills player of all time, but there certainly is an argument.

When his career is all said and done, Allen will go down as an all-time great and into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yet, with Allen still chasing some of Kelly’s records, Beane doesn’t think that matters and believes Allen is the best Bills player of all time.

Buffalo Bills Not Overlooking Miami Dolphins

Although Buffalo is a massive favorite over the Dolphins, the team isn’t overlooking him.

Buffalo is a 16.5-point favorite, and many believe the Bills could focus on Thursday’s home game against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving. Yet, head coach Joe Brady made it clear they aren’t overlooking anyone.

“It’s a division game; there’s going to be nothing easy about it,” head coach Joe Brady said. “It’s going to be as tough as it gets, just like last week was. We know they’re going to give their best shot, and it’s something that we’re used to.”

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir echoes those words.

“This is not a walk in the park by any means,” WR Khalil Shakir said. “… They’re young, they’re hungry, they play hard. They want to be successful. They’re going to do everything that they can to make plays. We just have to make sure that we’re focused and detailed and dialed in like every other game.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.