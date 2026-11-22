The Buffalo Bills could bring back a familiar face to bolster their offense.

Buffalo is off to an 8-1 start, is atop the AFC, and in the offseason traded for DJ Moore to be the team’s No. 1 receiver. Yet, the Bills could still use some more help on offense.

The Bills are set to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Bring Back Brandin Cooks

On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers waived veteran receiver Brandin Cooks as the team gets healthier.

Cooks spent the last half of the 2025 NFL season with the Bills and was the team’s No. 1 receiver down the stretch. After not trading for another receiver, Bills analyst Brandon Ray of FanSided urges the team to bring Cooks back after his release.

“Even though the Bills don’t have a pressing need at wide receiver, it would be extremely smart to bring him back to Buffalo. … Cooks knows the offense, knows how Joe Brady operates, and he would reunite with Josh Allen,” Ray wrote. “It makes total sense for both sides to come back to each other. Cooks would get the chance to come back to Buffalo, in which he said this past summer that he wanted to, and the Bills get a familiar face in the wide receiver room along with extra depth.”

Cooks is in his 13th NFL season and would add some much-needed depth to the Bills’ receiver room. Skyler Bell has struggled, while Keon Coleman hasn’t been much of a factor this season, so Buffalo could use some help.

Cooks would also add insurance should another injury happen. He could very well sign with the practice squad until he gets caught up. With the Bills a year ago, he recorded 5 receptions for 114 yards.

Cooks Wanted to Return to Buffalo

Although Cooks was only with the Bills for a short period of time, he loved his time there.

During the offseason, Cooks spoke to The Athletic and made it clear he wanted to return to the Bills.

“Obviously, Buffalo is the place I’d love to be,” Cooks said. “I want to prove that to them and have a full offseason with them. Both sides are figuring things out. We’ll see, but hopefully something transpires because I love going to training camp. That’s where you build that callus.”

However, after not signing with Buffalo, he signed with the 49ers but has now been cut, which could pave the way for a return to the Bills.