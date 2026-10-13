Rams OT Alaric Jackson Suspended 2 Games for Punching Bills Star

The NFL came down hard on Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson for punching Buffalo Bills edge rusher Bradley Chubb following the Rams’ overtime loss on Monday Night Football.

“Just in: Rams LT Alaric Jackson has been suspended 2 games for punching Bradley Chubb after their game on Monday night,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “LA won’t have Jackson in Week 6 vs. Arizona and Week 7 vs Las Vegas.”

“NFL punishes Rams’ Alaric Jackson for two games for punching Bills’ Bradley Chubb after the game ended as Chubb walked away, an ‘aggressive, non-football act entirely unwarranted, league informed Jackson in a disciplinary letter, per a source. Suspension ends after Rams Oct. 25 game vs. Raiders,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Alaric Jackson Arrested in June for Felony

“A punch to the face of an opponent with his ‘helmet off’? Hmm. Watching this to see if he gets a one-game suspension,” ReachNorth Media’s Dontay Atkison wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “Alaric Jackson still hasn’t been suspended for his other act of violence yet. Be consistent, NFL.”

Jackson, 6-foot-7 and 338 pounds, was arrested in June on felony domestic violence charges. In 2024, he was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after he was accused of filming a woman during sex without her permission.

Bills Spent Big on Chubb Despite Injuries

The Bills dropped a 3-year, $43.5 million free-agent contract on Chubb in March.

According to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, it’s a mistake they could end up paying for in the long run, calling Chubb’s injury issues flaring up again the “worst case scenario” for the Bills on defense in 2026.

“The Bills had injury issues a year ago defensively, especially in the front-seven,” Davenport wrote. “If those continue, trouble could be brewing, especially if Chubb (who missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL tear) joins them. Add to that potential issues in the slot after the departure of Taron Johnson, and the nightmare scenario is a defense that is largely unchanged in 2026 backsliding against the pass while once again struggling against the run.”

The 2023 torn ACL was Chubb’s 2nd ACL tear. He also suffered a partial ACL tear in 2019 with the Denver Broncos that cost him all but 4 games that season. In 2021, Chubb only played 7 games for the Broncos after ankle surgery.