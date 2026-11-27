Buffalo Bills fans can be thankful for their team’s massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night, but many were left steaming over a halftime decision that robbed them of watching a hometown band.

The league had announced weeks before Thursday’s game that the Goo Goo Dolls, a Buffalo favorite who have seen a social media resurgence for their song “Iris,” would be performing at Highmark Stadium. But NBC made a last-minute change to their schedule, instead leaning into the soap opera surrounding the newly released Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The decision didn’t sit well with many Bills fans.

NBC Picks Mike Tomlin Over the Goo Goo Dolls

Before Thursday’s game, NBC released a statement that it was changing plans for the halftime show. Instead of showing the performance from the Goo Goo Dolls — as networks did earlier in the day, including a set from the Wu Tang Clan during the Lions-Bears game — they would be airing an interview with former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“At halftime of tonight’s Chiefs-Bills game on NBC & Peacock, NBC Sports will air Mike Tirico’s discussion with Mike Tomlin about the Pittsburgh Steelers situation,” the network said in a statement.

The decision was met with backlash, which intensified after Tomlin’s interview aired and the former coach simply offered his opinion on the Rodgers saga with no new insight on either the situation or the quarterback.

“Nobody outside of Pittsburgh gives a [expletive] about the crazy QB or Tomlin,” noted Buffalo News reporter Mike Harrington. “Not showing the Goo Goo Dolls is a brutal decision. This is a #Bills game, not a #Steelers game and it’s a special Thanksgiving game with a musical act. Stupid call. Period.”

The network did make it back from the Tomlin interview in time to show seconds of the performance, with Goo Goo Dolls performing “Iris.” The song has a special meaning for many Bills fans, as it was the final song the team played in the old Highmark Stadium when it hosted its final game in January.

Bills Fans Grateful for Massive Win

The Bills may have helped ease any hurt feelings, winning a thrilling game thanks to a 57-yard field goal from Tyler Bass as time expired. The Bills won despite brutal weather conditions, with heavy rain and win that limited quarterback Josh Allen to just 10-of-21 passing for 81 yards and two interceptions.

After the game, Allen played out a dinner-table Thanksgiving tradition with his teammates.

“Thankful for my team. Thankful for my defense. Thankful for my kicker. Thankful for James Cook and our O-linemen. This took a lot of people,” Allen said. “I made it a little harder on ourselves. But we found a way to get (win No.) 10.”