NFL rumors have continued to link the Buffalo Bills to a last-minute move for a veteran playmaker. Could the Bills look to add another star to bolster Josh Allen’s options heading into the NFL playoffs?

Earlier this week, the Bills were nearly the favorites to land free-agent wideout Tyreek Hill. The Bills’ odds to sign the star playmaker have now dropped.

The Kansas City Chiefs have gained on the field with a 17% chance to sign Hill, per the latest Kalshi odds. Buffalo is in second with a 10% chance, but this number was listed at 14% just 24 hours ago.

The Bills’ odds are even worse on Polymarket at 8%, while the Chiefs sit at 17%.

Kalshi and Polymarket are prediction markets where fans’ wagers can move the odds. Are the Bills’ chances to sign Hill really dwindling or is this just the latest swing amid ongoing NFL rumors?

Let’s dive into the latest Bills rumors and news.

Bills Rumors: Buffalo Dealt Concerning News on Tyreek Hill’s Health

There are plenty of questions not only surrounding Hill’s next team, but whether the star can help a squad this season. Hill has not played an NFL game in more than one year as the playmaker continues to recover from multiple torn ligaments.

There is also Hill’s recent legal woes which is less than ideal for a player looking to land a new contract. Hill has earned more than $146 million during his previous 10 NFL seasons.

The star’s agent Drew Rosenhaus revealed that Hill has yet to be medically cleared which calls into question whether signing the playmaker would be relevant ahead of the NFL playoffs.

NFL Rumors: The Bills Left Door Open for Tyreek Hill Signing

Buffalo has been linked to Hill dating back to the offseason. Back in February, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked about the team’s potential interest in signing Hill.

“We’re always doing due diligence,” Beane explained to Pro Football Talk, per Sports Illustrated. “That guy is a heck of a player.

“What he’s done and, you know, I know he had a tough injury. … Beyond that, there’s really not a lot more to it.”

Potential Bills Target Tyreek Hill Has Not Been Medically Cleared to Play

The NFL season is already in Week 11, and teams like the Bills could end up pushing back the decision on Hill’s future into 2027. Hill has not been medically cleared, did not participate in training camp and would have to learn a new NFL system whenever the star does sign with a franchise.

“Tyreek has tried a lot of different things,” Rosenhaus noted in a November 19, interview on “The Russini Report.” “He has worked tirelessly to get healthy, and he is doing a fantastic job. He has not been cleared yet.

“He is still working to get back to 100%. He’s still working to get to a point where he’ll be cleared to play football, but I think the focus is on his health and getting back to 100%. And he has just done a beautiful job, and he’s doing awesome,” Rosenhaus continued.

“I really don’t have a timetable for him because I respect the process. And No. 1, it’s just about getting healthy, and certainly, it’s not about putting any pressure on him directly or indirectly in terms of when he returns to play.”