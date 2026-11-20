The Buffalo Bills boosted their secondary before this year’s NFL trade deadline, and could have another chance to make a major addition.

The Bills added a new starter when they landed Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, putting him right to work alongside Cole Bishop. Though the Bills weren’t able to pull off any other moves before the deadline, they now have an opportunity to add a Super Bowl champion safety who hit the waiver wire.

Bills Could Add Former Rival to Secondary

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly planning to release veteran safety Justin Reid after the former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winner requested a fresh start. Because the trade deadline has passed, he must hit the waiver wire.

As reporter Dave Fields of 106.5 in Buffalo noted, Reid has been seen as a strong target for the Bills.

“The Bills were one of the teams linked to Reid, as they still need some help in the defensive backfield,” Fields wrote. “The Bills traded for Amani Hooker at the deadline to team up with Cole Bishop. This season Bishop has played more towards the line, which means they could use Reid to help cover in a three-man safety look.”

Hooker had a fast start with the Bills, playing all 73 defensive snaps against the New York Jets with seven tackles and a pass defensed. Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said he loves what he’s seeing from the veteran safety.

“(I’m) extremely impressed,” Leonhard told WKBW in Buffalo. “He sees space really well. He understands what’s going on around him. Like, it’s gonna be fun. He’s gonna help this defense out a lot, and he went out there and played a great game, got his hands on the ball a couple of times. You know, he’s gonna be good for this defense.”

Hooker said he loves his new teammates and believes they’re building fast chemistry.

“I’m gonna go out there with these guys who have careers, you know, they have families, and I don’t want to let them down,” Hooker added. “I want them to feel comfortable when I’m out there with them, and really just wanted to make sure that they trusted me.”

Bills Could Use Caution

The Bills have gotten into some trouble making late-season additions from the waiver wire in the past. Late in the 2025 season, they picked up veteran defensive back Darius Slay after he was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Slay chose not to report.

The Bills had already cut cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, who was picked up by the Houston Texans, and Buffalo was left with a hole in the secondary.