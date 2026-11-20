The Buffalo Bills remain the No. 1 team in the AFC as they prepare to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. While the Bills (8-1) are highly favored to defeat the Dolphins (1-8), quarterback Josh Allen is not sleeping on their AFC East rival.

“Listen, if you are looking at strictly records… You turn on the tape of that defense, they are doing some fantastic things, and I’m not just saying that,” Allen told reporters. “They’re very sticky. That scheme is freakin’ awesome.”

“This isn’t just a cakewalk. It’s a team that’s hungry. They’re looking to upset. But the way their defense is playing gives them a shot in every game they’re playing.”

The Dolphins’ defense ranks 10th in the league. However, it’s hard to imagine Allen and Co. losing to Miami this week, especially at Highmark Stadium.

Fans hope to see Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, at the Dolphins-Bills game. While she’s kept a low profile since the couple first started dating in 2023, Steinfeld’s memorable appearance during the Bills’ win over the Los Angeles Rams went viral.

If anyone catches a glimpse of the Oscar-nominated actress, they will also see her brand-new look.

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Shows Off New Look at Her Movie Premiere in London

Steinfeld debuted her new look at the premiere of her latest film “Hexed” in London on November 20. She revealed in her “More B.S.” newsletter that she cut her hair following the Los Angeles premiere last week.

“In the days leading up to a movie premiere, I usually do a fitting with my incredible stylists and dear friends, Rob and Mariel. I love fitting days!! Greer (Gustavson) came to this one, which made it even more fun,” she wrote

“We had racks of insanely gorgeous options and landed on this black lace long-sleeved Fendi dress and vintage earrings; both felt perfect for the occasion. Ash did my makeup, and Renato (Campora) did my hair.

“While I was in the chair, I asked Renato if he could give me bangs, and he told me to sleep on it. If I still wanted them the next time I saw him (the following day), we could do it…”

The next day, “I had one last thing to do before I went back to Buffalo… cut those bangs! I love them so much. I have a cowlick — not exactly a recipe for success with bangs, but here we are.”

Fans Love Hailee Steinfeld’s New Look, as Does Josh Allen

Allen was one of the first to like Steinfeld’s video showing off her new look on Instagram. Fans also love it. One man commented on Campora’s post, “Incredible work! She looked iconic with a bob and this long cut looks amazing too 👏.” One woman gushed, “beautiful!!”

A fan account posted photos of the actress in London on X and wrote, “she’s genuinely the most beautiful woman in the world.”