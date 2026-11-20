The Buffalo Bills were handed a concerning take on a star pass rusher amid a disappointing stretch run.

Buffalo is off to an 8-1 start, and the defense has been much better as of late, but some players haven’t looked as good as they did earlier in the season.

The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills Handed Concerning Take on Bradley Chubb

Buffalo went out and signed Bradley Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Bills this offseason to help bolster the pass rush.

To begin the year, Chubb looked like a difference-maker, but he’s struggled as of late, and rookie T.J. Parker has started to eat into his reps. With that, Bills analyst Joe Buscagalia of The Athletic believes Chubb’s play is trending down, which isn’t a good sign for Buffalo.

“While Chubb is trending down, that doesn’t mean he’s been a bad player for the Bills. He just hasn’t maintained the same pass-rush production he had early in the season, which is notable for a team that used to depend heavily on its defensive front to get home and wreck the pocket,” Buscagalia wrote.

“According to TruMedia, over four weeks, Chubb’s pressure rate was an outstanding 15.9 percent, ranking 26th out of 172 qualifying defenders with at least 50 pass-rushing snaps over that span. In the five games since, Chubb’s pressure rate has dropped to just 7.1 percent, ranking 123rd of 162 defenders with at least 75 pass-rushing snaps in that span. In those five games, he had a 3 percent pressure rate against the Los Angeles Rams and 4 percent last week against the Jets. He’s still a great run defender, but undoubtedly, Chubb has left the door open for rookie TJ Parker.”

Chubb is a leader of the defense, but in the first year of the deal, he was supposed to be an impactful pass rusher. However, that isn’t the case, as he has struggled to produce.

Chubb has recorded 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season with the Bills.

Buffalo Looking to Extend Winning Streak

The Bills are on a five-game winning streak, and they are looking to extend it.

Buffalo is a massive favorite over the Dolphins, and they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving on Thursday. So, many believe the Bills are starting to prep for that game, but that isn’t the case as the focus is on Miami.

“The only game is this week, and if we ever approach it differently, then we’re not doing everything we can to win this football game,” head coach Joe Brady said. “So we’ll worry about next week, next week.”

The Bills are 16.5-point favorites.