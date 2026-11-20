The Buffalo Bills were handed disappointing injury news on multiple players before their Week 11 home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo is set to host the Dolphins in an AFC East showdown in a game the Bills are huge favorites. Yet, the Bills were handed some concerning injury news before the game.

Buffalo is off to an 8-1 start and is in the top spot in the AFC.

Buffalo Bills Get Concerning Injury News

Getty Bills get concerning injury news.

Although the Bills are big favorites, they will be without some key players.

Head coach Joe Brady announced that two players have been ruled out, and star tight end Dalton Kincaid has been ruled doubtful.

“Head coach Joe Brady said that CB Christian Benford & LB Dorian Williams are out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Coach said neither injury is seen as long term. TE Dalton Kincaid is doubtful. Full final injury report later this afternoon,” Bills reporter Chris Brown wrote on X.

With Benford out, the Bills could elevate Tre’Davious White from the practice squad. Rookie Davison Igbinosun will start while Maxwell Hairston and White could split time at the other boundary corner. The hope for Buffalo is that Benford will be available on Thanksgiving against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams, meanwhile, has been starting at linebacker and will likely be replaced by rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

Kincaid, finally, is another concern, as he was a focal point of the passing game early on, but has struggled down the stretch due to some injuries. Now, he’s unlikely to play, as the Bills will turn to Dawson Knox as the starting tight end.

Buffalo Not Overlooking Miami

The Bills will host the Dolphins on Sunday and are 16.5-point favorites.

Although Buffalo is a huge favorite, head coach Joe Brady isn’t overlooking the Dolphins.

“It’s a division game; there’s going to be nothing easy about it,” Brady said. “It’s going to be as tough as it gets, just like last week was. We know they’re going to give their best shot, and it’s something that we’re used to.”

Miami is starting backup quarterback Kyle McCord, but Josh Allen believes the Dolphins defense will give them a chance to win.

“You turn on the tape of that defense; they’re doing some fantastic things,” QB Josh Allen said. “And I’m not just saying that. They are very sticky. That scheme is awesome. Their head coach has them playing extremely hard. They’re very in sync. They’ve played some of the top offenses in the league this year, and they’ve done a really good job with them. This isn’t just a cakewalk. It’s a team that’s hungry. They’re looking to upset [us], but the way their defense is playing gives them a shot in every game that they’re in.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.