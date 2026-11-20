The Buffalo Bills will have to make a tough decision on Maxwell Hairston.

Buffalo selected Hairston in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Kentucky, and his rookie year was hampered by injuries. This season, he’s struggled, and now there are major questions about his future.

The Bills are off to an 8-1 start and will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Maxwell Hairston Handed Harsh Take on Buffalo Bills Future

Buffalo selected Hairston to be a starting cornerback opposite Christian Benford, yet he has struggled.

The Bills went out and traded up to select Davison Igbinosun in the second round, and he’s passed Hairston on the depth chart. Now, Bills analyst Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic named Hairston the biggest letdown this season.

“This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise,” Buscaglia wrote. “The Bills had high hopes for Hairston. Yet, after only four games, they replaced him in the starting lineup with rookie Davison Igbinosun. Hairston has struggled on the field. Even as recently as in garbage time against the Jets, he was getting defeated on one-on-one reps.

“The Bills have insisted their confidence in him remains high, but actions often speak louder than words. It’s getting to the point where the Bills have to decide whether, when the playoffs arrive, Hairston will even be their CB3, or whether they’d be better off with veteran Tre’Davious White in that role.”

Hairston being benched for White would be another disappointment. The Bills needed Hairston to be an impactful cornerback, but that hasn’t been the case.

Luckily, Buffalo hit on Benford late in the draft, and they look like they hit on Igbinosun. But, Hairston’s future with the Bills is in doubt after another lackluster year.

Buffalo Dealing With Injuries to Secondary

Although Hairston has struggled, he could be starting on Sunday with Igbinosun.

Benford is dealing with an injury and hasn’t practiced, so his status is up in the air. Yet, head coach Joe Brady isn’t ruling out him playing on Sunday.

“There’s always concern whenever guys are nicked up or aren’t able to finish a game, and we’re just walking through today,” Brady said. “I think it’s a natural tendency, just with our team right now, is us being able to get our bodies back.

“So I’ll have a better answer for you guys with all those situations coming down this week, but you guys saw with Spencer Brown last week. Christian’s always going to do everything he can to get ready to go, and if he can’t, I feel confident with the guys on the depth chart to be able to step in, like they have.”

The Bills are 16.5-point favorites against the Dolphins.