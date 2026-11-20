Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hasn’t forgotten his team’s stunning loss to the Miami Dolphins last year.

The Bills came out flat against the Dolphins when the teams met in November 2024, struggling on both sides of the ball and losing a game that dealt a major blow to Buffalo’s division hopes.

Allen said he isn’t taking the Dolphins lightly this time around, even though they’re heading to Buffalo at 1-8 and turning to a backup quarterback.

Josh Allen Wary of Facing Dolphins

Speaking to reporters this week, Allen said the Dolphins are much better than their record would imply. He warned that he and his teammates can’t afford to take the team lightly.

“If you were looking at strictly records, one win compared to, you turn on the tape of that defense, they’re doing some fantastic things, and I’m not just saying that,” Allen said, via USA Today’s Dolphins Wire. “They are very sticky. That scheme is freaking awesome. Their head coach has them playing extremely hard. They’re very in sync. They’ve played a few good offenses and some of the top offenses in the league this year, and they’ve done a really good job with them.”

Allen added that the Dolphins are a feisty team with several one-score losses, one the Bills can’t overlook.

“This isn’t just a cakewalk,” Allen said. “It’s a team that’s hungry. They’re looking to upset, but the way their defense is playing gives them a shot in every game that they’re in, I think.”

Bills Facing Another Backup Quarterback

The Bills will continue a long streak of facing backup quarterbacks, having seen significant time against backups in consecutive wins over the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, and Baltimore Ravens.

They will face Miami’s No. 2, Kyle McCord, on Sunday. The Dolphins placed starter Malik Willis on injured reserve. McCord completed 17-of-32 passes for 209 yards in the team’s 24-22 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week.

The Bills will be missing some key players against the Dolphins, ruling out starting cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Dorian Williams, while also listing tight end Dalton Kincaid as doubtful.