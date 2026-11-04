Bills Expected to Make ‘Aggressive’ Trade Move After C.J. Gardner-Johnson Cut

The Buffalo Bills blew a hole in their secondary when they parted ways with starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson as he returned from a one-game suspension, but one insider believes they can fill the void with an aggressive trade-deadline move.

The Bills had initially signalled that they planned to keep Gardner-Johnson when the league first announced his suspension for spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player, but veteran Geno Stone came up from the practice squad to capably fill in during last week’s game and the Bills ultimately changed course.

Bills Trade Rumors: Team Could Add Help in Depleted Secondary

Though Buffalo’s defense performed well in a 36-10 win over a short-handed Baltimore Ravens team, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia still believes the Bills will look to boost their struggling secondary and fill in for the departed Gardner-Johnson.

Buscaglia identified the Bills as one of the likely trade deadline buyers, noting that they will want to seize on what could be the strongest Super Bowl window for Josh Allen.

“The Bills have one of the league’s best offenses, led by quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook. Allen is 30, giving them a clear window to push for a title in 2026,” Buscaglia wrote.

Buscaglia noted that the team’s secondary is the weakest point, with a new hole after six-game starter Gardner-Johnson was cut.

“If there’s one thing that would hold them back from accomplishing those goals, it’s the struggles of their back seven, with the middle of their field (inside linebacker, nickel corner and safety) recently being the issue,” Buscaglia wrote. “They could also use another piece to improve the depth of their defensive front.”

Bills Could Have Several Targets

The Bills have been linked to several defensive backs as the NFL trade deadline approaches next week, including Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon identified Baker as one of the most “realistic” targets for the Bills, nothing that he would be a “game-changer” for the defense.

“While he wouldn’t really be a one-for-one replacement for (C.J.) Gardner-Johnson, Baker would provide an upgrade over the still-green (Cole) Bishop inside the box and could be a massive game-changer for the entire defense,” Gagnon wrote last week, before the Bills cut Gardner-Johnson.

The Bills do have some other candidates to help their secondary, including the newly resigned Tre’Davious White. He joined the practice squad last week and could provide stability to the secondary and mentorship for young cornerbacks Maxwell Hairston and Davison Igbinosun.