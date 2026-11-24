Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may have taken a hit to his MVP hopes with a stretch of mistake-filled play in recent weeks, even though the team has moved to 9-1 and taken control of the top seed in the AFC.

But one NFL pundit believes the team is trying to game the race for Allen, accusing the team of intentionally removing their starter in situations when his stats have a chance of declining. The theory has sparked debate online, and led to some rising criticism of Allen.

Josh Allen Accused of Stat Padding

FS1’s Nick Wright has suggested for two weeks that the Bills are intentionally taking out Josh Allen in favor of backup Kyle Allen for the final drive of blowout games, giving the kneel-downs to the second Allen.

“They are letting Josh play the entire game and then when it’s time for the kneel-downs,” Wright said on “First Things First.” “They make poor Kyle Allen take the kneel-downs, and the kneel-downs only… It’s weird.”

Wright suggested that the decision is motivated by a desire to preserve Allen’s stat line instead of taking two or three plays for negative rushing yardage.

That argument was met with plenty of pushback, however. Many Bills fans pointed out that Allen is also criticized for his heavy number of quarterback sneaks in short-yardage and goal-line situations — the kind of plays that naturally lower a player’s rushing average.

Josh Allen’s Rushing Prowess on Display

Others pointed out that Allen passed up several clear opportunities to run the ball in Sunday’s 26-9 win over the Miami Dolphins, instead passing the ball or throwing it away. Insiders suggested the Bills were trying to preserve Allen for Thursday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, even at the expense of his rushing totals.

One rival executive told The Athletic that the Bills could have Allen rush on every play and still find success.

“He is the scariest player ever,” the executive said. “I don’t even know why he throws the ball. Every time he throws it, you’re grateful, because he could run for 20 yards every play. He can take over a game. Now, part of the problem is, it is hero ball.”

It’s not clear yet where Allen’s bid for a second career MVP trophy will land, but he may have taken a step forward after frontrunner Joe Burrow struggled in a Cincinnati Bengals loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night, throwing several near-interceptions and taking a critical sack on the final possession of the game.