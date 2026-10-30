Bills Make Special Announcement for Thanksgiving Matchup With Chiefs

November is almost here, and it will be a big month for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills may play three playoff teams that month, starting with the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 1, followed by the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 9, and the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day.

Many Bills fans are circling the Thanksgiving game as one of the best matchups this season, and they’ll get a special treat.

Goo Goo Dolls Will Perform at Halftime

Since the Bills will host the Chiefs on Thanksgiving Night at 8:20 p.m. ET, they will have a halftime concert, and Buffalo announced Friday that the Goo Goo Dolls will perform.

“Buffalo rock icons Goo Goo Dolls will headline a special halftime performance when the Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Night at Highmark Stadium,” the Bills wrote in a statement via their website. “The nationally televised matchup on NBC will showcase one of Western New York’s most beloved bands on one of football’s biggest stages.

“Presented by M&T Bank, the Goo Goo Dolls halftime performance will take place on the Bills Legends Deck, creating a unique concert experience that can be seen throughout the stadium. Fans will also receive PixMob light-up bracelets at their seats, transforming the crowd into an interactive part of the show with synchronized lighting effects throughout Highmark Stadium.”

The Goo Goo Dolls are well-known for their iconic song “Iris,” which debuted in 1998 and peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite their popularity, the Goo Goo Dolls have never had a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. They do have two other songs that reached the top 10: “Slide,” which peaked at No. 8, and “Name,” which reached No. 5.