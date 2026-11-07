Bills Could Reunite With Fan-Favorite Linebacker After Seahawks Release

The Buffalo Bills could have a chance to add some trusted depth to their linebacking corps this week.

Jimmy Ciarlo, a linebacker and special teams player who became popular with Bills fans after he was featured on “Hard Knocks” last season, has hit the open market after being released by the Seattle Seahawks this week. Ciarlo could give the Bills a chance to bolster a weak point of their defense with a potential return to the practice squad.

Jimmy Ciarlo Hits Free Agency

Ciarlo only appeared in one game with the Bills last season, playing exclusively on special teams. He appeared in two games for the Seahawks this season, playing in 70% of the team’s special teams snaps.

Ciarlo was signed to bolster the struggling special teams in Seattle, joining the team just days after head coach Mike Macdonald called out the units following a loss to the Washington Commanders.

“To put it plainly, it’s not good enough,” Macdonald said, via the Seahawks’ official website.

The Bills have been known to bring back former players, as they did earlier this season when they signed veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White to the practice squad.

Bills Expected to Make Linebacker Addition

The Bills have struggled in the middle of their defense, with the linebacking corps and nickel cornerbacks underperforming at times. Some insiders believe the Bills will address the unit before the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia suggested the Bills could look to land Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley to replace the struggling Terrel Bernard.

“Henley primarily plays the mike role in the Chargers defense, which is what Terrel Bernard plays for the Bills, and Bernard is the starter they are least likely to try to replace,” Buscaglia wrote. “However, Henley makes sense in a few different ways. He can play both the mike and will positions; he’s a good player on an expiring rookie deal, and he could give them a real boost for 2026.

“It doesn’t hurt Kaleb Elarms-Orr’s outlook, and the Bills could get a compensatory pick for Henley. His low salary and comp pick potential might raise the cost. The Chargers must decide whether to cash out now or keep Henley, who turns 27 in November, for their rebuild.”

Henley has been a strong producer for the Chargers, making 103 tackles last season and 147 in 2024.