Bills Get Dire Update on Rumored Tyreek Hill Pursuit

The Buffalo Bills have been named as a top contender to land Tyreek Hill, but the veteran receiver’s return to the NFL may have just gotten more complicated.

Hill is in the final stages of rehab from a significant and complicated knee injury that cut short his 2025 season, and has reportedly generated interest on the free-agent market. The receiver could see his comeback derailed by a potential NFL punishment, a prospect that grew sharper after his testimony in a civil trial this week.

Tyreek Hill Could Face NFL Punishment

As ESPN’s Xuan Thai reported, Hill testified this week in a civil trial claiming he assaulted his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro. In his testimony, Hill said he was “deeply ashamed” for threatening his wife’s safety.

“I wish I could have handled that situation a whole lot better,” Hill said on the stand, referring to a 2024 spat between the couple. “I wish I could have, you know, talked to my wife better. … I just wish I could just take it all back.”

Though Hill denied ever getting physical with Vaccaro, Thai’s report noted that he is still under investigation from the NFL and could face a potential punishment.

“The NFL says it is currently reviewing Hill’s personal conduct, while his agent told ESPN that Hill could be close to negotiating a new NFL contract after recovering from knee surgery,” the report noted.

Though the league’s investigation into Hill has been publicly known, his testimony this week raised new speculation that he could ultimately face punishment. The league has wide latitude to issue suspensions for players accused of domestic violence, even if they are not convicted.

Former Bills edge rusher Von Miller faced similar punishment, serving a four-game suspension after he was accused of assaulting his longtime partner — even though he was ultimately not charged in the incident.

Bills Named Frontrunner to Land Tyreek Hill

Though the Kansas City Chiefs are seen as the top landing spot for Hill, other reports have named the Bills as a likely contender. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said this week that both the Bills and Chiefs are motivated to land the former Pro Bowler.

“If I had to guess, right now, I’d say Kansas City or Buffalo,” Breer stated on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “I think he’s motivated to continue his career. Now I don’t know what percentage of him we’re getting, because it’s not just coming back from the injuries — and the injury is a really difficult one to come back from. And it’s also his age, and your ability to recuperate at that age.”